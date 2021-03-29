×
Her stories filled a void in my heart, Barack Obama mourns Mama Sarah

By Sara Okuoro | March 29th 2021 at 17:10:33 GMT +0300

Young Barack Obama with his late grandmother Mama Sarah Obama. [Courtesy, Facebook]

Former US President Barack Obama is mourning the death of his grandmother Mama Sarah Obama.

Mama Sarah died early Monday morning at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu after a long illness.

She will be buried on Tuesday morning (March 30) at her Kogelo home per Muslim religious customs.

Barack Obama with his grandmother Mama Sarah during a visit to Kenya. [File, Standard]

Barack Obama penned a heartfelt tribute to Mama Sarah saying:

“My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as “Mama Sarah” but known to us as “Dani” or Granny.

Read More

Born in the first quarter of the last century, in Nyanza Province, on the shores of Lake Victoria, she had no formal schooling, and in the ways of her tribe, she was married off to a much older man while only a teen.

She would spend the rest of her life in the tiny village of Alego, in a small home built of mud-and thatch brick and without electricity or indoor plumbing. There she raised eight children, tended to her goats and chickens, grew an assortment of crops, and took what the family didn’t use to sell at the local open-air market.

Although not his birth mother, Granny would raise my father as her own, and it was in part thanks to her love and encouragement that he was able to defy the odds and do well enough in school to get a scholarship to attend an American university.

When our family had difficulties, her homestead was a refuge for her children and grandchildren, and her presence was a constant, stabilizing force.

When I first traveled to Kenya to learn more about my heritage and father, who had passed away by then, it was Granny who served as a bridge to the past, and it was her stories that helped fill a void in my heart.

During the course of her life, Granny would witness epochal changes taking place around the globe: world war, liberation movements, moon landings, and the advent of the computer age.

She would live to fly on jets, receive visitors from around the world, and see one of her grandsons get elected to the United States presidency.

And yet her essential spirit—strong, proud, hard-working, unimpressed with conventional marks of status and full of common sense and good humor—never changed.

We will miss her dearly, but celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life.”

