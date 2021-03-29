×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

The day Barack Obama danced with Mama Sarah

By Eric Abuga | March 29th 2021 at 16:07:52 GMT +0300

Barack Obama with his grandmother Mama Sarah. [File, Standard]

On the early morning of June 16, 2018 excitement had gripped Kogelo village in Siaya County as its son Barack Obama was due to visit the once sleepy village.

Anxious villagers had been waiting with bated breath for his arrival that morning.

He had last visited the village in 2006 when he was the senator for Illinois State in the US.

His trip to Kenya in the summer of 2006 was part of a 17-day, six-nation tour of Africa that included a visit to his father's village of Kogelo.

On this day, Obama was presented a ceremonial goat in the presence of his now late grandmother.

Read More

The former United Sates of America President was visiting after more than a decade.

Inside the tent as Obama was getting in some young girls were performing a Luo cultural dance.

The President sat pensively, on his right was Mama Sarah Obama seated on a wheelchair.

Obama stood and made some moves before his ailing grandmother could join him for the dance amid jubilation and cheers from the crowd.

Not even Obama’s sister Auma Obama could have stopped the nonagenarian from rising to the occasion.

When Obama first visited the village, he helped his grandmother carry a sack of vegetables. Someone took her a photo in the company of the former President.

Mama Sarah, in one of the past interviews, explains how the photo of Obama carrying the sack was taken.

Young Barack Obama with his grandmother Sarah Obama in Kogelo. [Courtesy] 

The grandmother said: "I had told him that he might not be able to manage, but he insisted. When other boys saw him carrying the sack, they were surprised that I had found someone to help, I told them off for not helping me.”

She told the other boys; “I found a young man to help me, so learn from him. And that is when someone took our photo.”

[email protected] 

 

Related Topics
Barack Obama Mama Sarah Obama Auma Obama #RIPSarahObama
Share this story
Previous article
Entrepreneur taps tech to redefine interior design industry
Next article
Agriculture sector network says Kenya-UK trade deal hope to industry

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Michelle Obama on meeting Mama Sarah: ‘I was bowled over by her easy joy’
Michelle Obama on meeting Mama Sarah: ‘I was bowled over by her easy joy’

LATEST STORIES

217 Covid-19 patients on oxygen, 20,000 empty cylinders missing
217 Covid-19 patients on oxygen, 20,000 empty cylinders missing

CHECKPOINT

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

2 days ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

11 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

11 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

11 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Covid: Diaries of the vaccinated

Covid: Diaries of the vaccinated

Mercy Kahenda 6 hours ago
Why Kenyan nurses are avoiding Covid jab

Why Kenyan nurses are avoiding Covid jab

Mercy Kahenda 19 hours ago
No adverse side effects reported so far as more line up for Covid-19 vaccine

No adverse side effects reported so far as more line up for Covid-19 vaccine

Mercy Kahenda 19 hours ago
Cases of measles rise in counties as parents fail to take babies for jab

Cases of measles rise in counties as parents fail to take babies for jab

Verah Okeyo and Mercy Kahenda 19 hours ago

More stories

Mega-ship in Suez Canal moved '80 percent' in right direction

By AFP
Mega-ship in Suez Canal moved '80 percent' in right direction

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, marine services firm says

By Reuters
Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, marine services firm says

New attempts to free ship stuck in Suez Canal

By AP News
New attempts to free ship stuck in Suez Canal

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

By Emmanuel Too
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

By Mate Tongola
Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

Curtains close for John Pombe Magufuli

By Mate Tongola
Curtains close for John Pombe Magufuli

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.