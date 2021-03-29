×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tanzanian woman rescued after jumping into sea in suicide attempt

By Weldon Kipkemoi | March 29th 2021 at 15:03:47 GMT +0300

Mwanajuma Ali allegedly disembarked from MV Jambo and dived into the sea [Courtesy]

Police and security guards at Likoni ferry channel have rescued a Tanzanian woman after she dived into the ocean in what is believed to be attempted suicide.

Mwanajuma Ali allegedly disembarked from MV Jambo yesterday afternoon at mainland ramp and dived into the sea before she was rescued by security guards.

The mother of three from Tanga in Tanzania blamed her husband saying he has been mistreating her for quite some time and she had no need to live.

Mwanajuma, who resides in Kongowea in Nyali, had boarded a matatu to the ferry area in order to commit suicide, she told the guards.

She told the guards that her husband, who is a Kenyan, had been torturing her and her children for the couple of years they have been married.

Read More

The woman explained that she decided to take the drastic step as she could not endure more torture.

She narrated to the guards that she has not enjoyed peace and she suspects her husband had gotten a side chic and that could be the reason he was trying to kick her out.

She blames her husband for torturing her even when she relocated from her country to Kenya to start a family.

"She told us that she feels ashamed of leaving men in Tanzania only to get a torturous one in Kenya," a security guard told The Standard.

Kenya Ferry Services confirmed the incident saying the incident happened at around 1200hrs but the guards managed to rescue the woman

“We regret to announce that at around 1200hrs, a young adult female from Kongowea kwa Karama, Ms. Mwanajuma Ayub Ali, after disembarking from Jambo ferry at the mainland ramp, rushed and dived into the sea,’’ Kenya Ferry Services said in statement.

The woman was taken to the ferry police station for questioning.

Related Topics
Tanzania Suicide Drowing MV Jambo Kenya Ferry Services Ferry Indian Ocean
Share this story
Previous article
Two Die after consuming herbs
Next article
National Boxing Team set to tour Netherlands and Philippines

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway
Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

LATEST STORIES

Kante to return to Chelsea after hamstring injury on France duty
Kante to return to Chelsea after hamstring injury on France duty

CHECKPOINT

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

2 days ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

10 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

10 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

11 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Covid: Diaries of the vaccinated

Covid: Diaries of the vaccinated

Mercy Kahenda 1 hour ago
Why Kenyan nurses are avoiding Covid jab

Why Kenyan nurses are avoiding Covid jab

Mercy Kahenda 15 hours ago
No adverse side effects reported so far as more line up for Covid-19 vaccine

No adverse side effects reported so far as more line up for Covid-19 vaccine

Mercy Kahenda 15 hours ago
HIV patients at risk over acute shortage of ARVs

HIV patients at risk over acute shortage of ARVs

Standard Team 1 day ago

More stories

Mega-ship in Suez Canal moved '80 percent' in right direction

By AFP
Mega-ship in Suez Canal moved '80 percent' in right direction

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, marine services firm says

By Reuters
Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, marine services firm says

New attempts to free ship stuck in Suez Canal

By AP News
New attempts to free ship stuck in Suez Canal

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

By Emmanuel Too
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

By Mate Tongola
Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

Curtains close for John Pombe Magufuli

By Mate Tongola
Curtains close for John Pombe Magufuli

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.