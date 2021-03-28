×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

New attempts planned to free huge vessel stuck in Suez Canal

By AP News | March 28th 2021 at 00:02:27 GMT +0300

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given after it ran aground in Suez Canal, Egypt. [Reuters]

A giant container ship remained stuck sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal for a fifth day yesterday, as authorities prepared to make new attempts to free the vessel and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping.

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow canal that runs between Africa and the Sinai Peninsula.

The massive vessel got stuck in a single-lane stretch of the canal, about six kilometres north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.

Peter Berdowski, CEO of Boskalis, the salvage firm hired to extract the Ever Given, said the company hoped to pull the container ship free within days using a combination of heavy tugboats, dredging and high tides.

He told the Dutch current affairs show Nieuwsuur on Friday night that the front of the ship is stuck in sandy clay, but the rear “has not been completely pushed into the clay and that is positive because you can use the rear end to pull it free.”

Read More

Berdowski said two large tugboats were on their way to the canal and were expected to arrive over the weekend. He said the company aims to harness the power of the tugs, dredging and tides, which he said were expected to be up to 50 centimetres higher yesterday.

“The combination of the (tug) boats we will have there, more ground dredged away and the high tide, we hope that will be enough to get the ship free somewhere early next week,” he said.

If that doesn’t work, the company will remove hundreds of containers from the front of the ship to lighten it, effectively lifting the ship to make it easier to pull free, Berdowski said. A crane was already on its way that can lift the containers off the ship, he said.

An official at the Suez Canal Authority said the authority planned to make at least two attempts yesterday to free the vessel when the high tide went down. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief journalists.

Egyptian authorities have prohibited media access to the site. The canal authority said its head, Lt Gen Osama Rabei, would hold a news conference in the city of Suez, a few kilometres from the site of the vessel.

Yukito Higaki, president of Shoei Kisen, the company that owns the giant container ship, told a news conference in Imabari, Japan on Friday night that 10 tugboats were deployed and workers were dredging the banks and sea floor near the vessel’s bow to try to get it afloat again.

Shoei Kisen said yesterday that the company was considering removing containers to lighten the vessel if refloating efforts fail, but that would be a difficult operation.

The White House said it has offered to help Egypt reopen the canal. “We have equipment and capacity that most countries don’t have and we’re seeing what we can do and what help we can be,” President Joe Biden said on Friday.

An initial investigation showed the vessel ran aground due to strong winds and ruled out mechanical or engine failure, the company and the canal authority said. GAC, a global shipping and logistics company, had previously said the ship had experienced a power blackout, but it did not elaborate.

A maritime traffic jam grew to around 280 vessels near Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea, Port Suez on the Red Sea and in the canal system on Egypt’s Great Bitter Lake, according to canal service provider Leth Agencies.

Some vessels began changing course and dozens of ships were still en route to the waterway, according to the data firm Refinitiv.

A prolonged closure of the crucial waterway would cause delays in the global shipment chain. Some 19,000 vessels passed through the canal last year, according to official figures.

Related Topics
Suez Canal Container Ship Stuck Container Ship
Share this story
Previous article
Njue, the political controversy
Next article
Cushion small traders from Covid curbs

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes
Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes

LATEST STORIES

Turkey thump Haaland after new Qatar protest
Turkey thump Haaland after new Qatar protest

CHECKPOINT

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

1 day ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

9 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

9 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

9 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Second lockdown takes us back to March 2020, again

Second lockdown takes us back to March 2020, again

XN Iraki 3 hours ago
How battle over allowances, offering threatened to split church

How battle over allowances, offering threatened to split church

Allan Mungai 3 hours ago
Uhuru’s show of political wit jolts Ruto and Raila camps

Uhuru’s show of political wit jolts Ruto and Raila camps

Special Correspondent 3 hours ago
Lethal coronavirus turns 2021 into another lost year

Lethal coronavirus turns 2021 into another lost year

Dominic Omondi 3 hours ago

More stories

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

By Emmanuel Too
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

By Mate Tongola
Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

Curtains close for John Pombe Magufuli

By Mate Tongola
Curtains close for John Pombe Magufuli

Stuck cargo ship in Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide

By Reuters
Stuck cargo ship in Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide

Container ship runs aground in Suez Canal, blocks traffic

By Reuters
Container ship runs aground in Suez Canal, blocks traffic

Uganda says it detains American over subversive activities

By Reuters
Uganda says it detains American over subversive activities

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.