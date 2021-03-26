×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tanzanian presidents bid John Pombe Magufuli farewell

By Mate Tongola | March 26th 2021 at 16:43:45 GMT +0300

Last salute during requiem mass for the late John Pombe Magufuli in Chato. [Courtesy]

“Let us unite and fulfill the promises the late John Pombe Magufuli had made after his re-election” that is President Samia Suluhu Hassan's plea to Tanzanians.

Addressing hundreds of mourners who thronged Chato village to pay their last respects to Magufuli, Suluhu promised to oversee implementation on the promises that were made by Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) under which she and the late were re-elected a few months ago.

“I have heard your plea to have Chato elevated into a Province, that we will do in respect of the late. However, we will vet to establish if the proposed area meets the requirements of a Province,” Suluhu said.

Former President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete also gave a moving tribute reminiscing on when he first met the late Magufuli.

“We knew each other when we were ministers under the Benjamin Mkapa led government. We would joke a lot since day one and our friendship blossomed further when his wife, Janeth and my wife Salma became buddies and ended up as teachers in one school. We have been visiting each other a lot, and I am sure you have all seen a photo of me sitting on the ground with the mother of the late,” said a tearful Kikwete.

Read More

“It was my wish that Magufuli would have completed his term, retired and then burry some of us who are his elders. He was a great leader who loved Tanzania and it is sad he won’t see his works manifest.” – he mourned.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan follows proceedings during requiem mass for the late John Pombe Magufuli in Chato. [Courtesy]

Kikwete who spoke for 32 minutes revealed that he has so much trust in Magufuli that under his leadership, he gave him a ministerial position in 4 different dockets and he fought the land cartels and brokers in the Agriculture sector not forgetting his outstanding efforts at the Public Works Ministry.

A visibly old Ali Hassan Mwinyi, the second President of Tanzania also left the mourners in tears after he tried to piece together his memories with the late.

He, however, praised him as a performer who always sympathised and empathised with the underprivileged in society, comparing his development track record with his predecessors.

“Magufuli outdid those of us who ruled before him, Tanzania now has tarmacked roads, an international airport etc. He never gave up. Kwake ilikuwa kazi tuu!” concluded Mwinyi amid laughter from the congregation.

 “In a short period, he changed a lot in Tanzania – development-wise. He was a go–getter and result-oriented. He never gave up”

At exactly 4:30pm, the body of 61-year-old John Pombe Magufuli was lowered into the grave at his Chato home, in a ceremony conducted by the Tanzanian army.

Related Topics
John Pombe Magufuli Samia Suluhu Hassan Jakaya Kikwete
Share this story
Previous article
President Uhuru gets Covid-19 vaccination
Next article
LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Magufuli set to be buried at his home in Chato
Magufuli set to be buried at his home in Chato

LATEST STORIES

Journalist Robin Njogu buried
Journalist Robin Njogu buried

CHECKPOINT

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

15 hours ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

8 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

8 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

9 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Augustine Oduor 15 hours ago
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Emmanuel Too 15 hours ago
BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

Julius Chepkwony 15 hours ago
How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

Rodgers Eshitemi 15 hours ago

More stories

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

By Emmanuel Too
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

By Mate Tongola
Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

Curtains close for John Pombe Magufuli

By Mate Tongola
Curtains close for John Pombe Magufuli

Stuck cargo ship in Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide

By Reuters
Stuck cargo ship in Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide

Container ship runs aground in Suez Canal, blocks traffic

By Reuters
Container ship runs aground in Suez Canal, blocks traffic

Uganda says it detains American over subversive activities

By Reuters
Uganda says it detains American over subversive activities

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.