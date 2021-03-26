Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

Members of the military carry the body of former president John Magufuli to lie in state at Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo)

The burial ceremony of the late Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli is underway with hundreds of mourners braving the already scorching sun of the little known town of Chato, Geita Region of northwestern Tanzania.

The ceremony is being led by the Catholic Church with those in attendance publicly defying World Health Organisation, WHO regulations for Covid-19 including social distancing and above all, wearing facemasks.

A handful of those seated, all dressed in black, in the already packed white tent at Magufuli’s home where he will finally be laid to rest have their masks on although some not worn properly.

Among those who have already arrived at the venue is Janeth Magufuli, widow of the late who has taken to the seats at the fully red-carpeted dais.

More to follow...

