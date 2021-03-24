×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

A year on from first lockdown, Britain grieves for COVID-19 dead

By Reuters | March 24th 2021 at 10:24:51 GMT +0300

A year to the day after they were first ordered to stay at home to contain the spread of COVID-19, Britons on Tuesday remembered more than 126,000 people who lost their lives to the disease, a toll few people could have imagined in March 2020.

 At midday (1200 GMT), people in parliament, hospitals, churches, public places and offices - still mostly empty with millions working at home due to social distancing rules - fell silent for a minute to honour the dead.

People were also being invited to stand on their doorsteps at 8 p.m. holding candles or torches.

Official data show that on March 23, 2020, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson stunned the nation by ordering people to stay at home and shutting down much of the economy, fewer than 1,000 Britons had succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Read More

The number of people known to have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 now stands at 126,172, the worst toll in Europe and fifth highest in the world.

Johnson, who was himself very ill with COVID-19 in April 2020 and spent three nights in intensive care, opened Tuesday’s cabinet meeting by reflecting on “a very dark and difficult year” for Britain, his Downing Street office said.

Johnson told ministers the nation was mourning for those who have died, and he paid tribute to health and care workers and to society as a whole for keeping the country going.

Queen Elizabeth marked the anniversary by sending spring flowers to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London. Her husband, 99-year-old Prince Philip, underwent a heart procedure there earlier this month.

“As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families,” she said in a message.

HEARTS TO REMEMBER

In the evening, landmarks across the United Kingdom, from the London Eye, Trafalgar Square and Wembley Stadium to Cardiff Castle and Belfast City Hall will be lit up in yellow as a beacon of hope and support for the bereaved.

At Kew Gardens, the world-renowned botanical gardens in west London, two heart-shaped flower beds made up of yellow tulips, hyacinths and polyanthus were on display, in solidarity with the Yellow Hearts to Remember campaign to support the bereaved.

The past year has tested the country with repeated lockdowns, forced separation on families and friends and months of home schooling on millions of children and left industries fighting for survival.

After a second national lockdown kept people shut up in their homes through much of the winter, Britain is gradually easing restrictions under a four-step plan underpinned by the success of the national vaccination campaign.

Close to 28 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, offering hope of a gradual return to normality.

Johnson paid tribute to scientists, saying he would not have believed 12 months ago that within a year vaccines would have been developed and half Britain’s adult population would have received at least one dose.

For now, however, life remains far from normal.

During rush hour, a small number of London commuters - all wearing face masks - had space to sit down on their way to work, where before the pandemic thousands of people would have been crammed together.

“It’s been a struggle, I’m not going to lie,” said Londoner Tom Johnson on his commute.

“We can sort of see a light at the end of the tunnel now,” he added. “I think we’re quite a strong, resilient sort of country, and I reckon we’ll come back flying.”

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
COVID-19 Britain Coronavirus UK PM Boris Johnson
Share this story
Previous article
ICEA-Lion Reit profit dips 16pc
Next article
Absa profit drops 23 per cent to Sh6.5b

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Third Covid-19 shockwave
Third Covid-19 shockwave

LATEST STORIES

Journalist Robin Njogu buried
Journalist Robin Njogu buried

CHECKPOINT

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

15 hours ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

8 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

8 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

9 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Augustine Oduor 15 hours ago
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Emmanuel Too 15 hours ago
BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

Julius Chepkwony 15 hours ago
How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

Rodgers Eshitemi 15 hours ago

More stories

UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay

By Reuters
UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay

German COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: RKI

By Reuters
German COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: RKI

Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions: Vatican

By Reuters
Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions: Vatican

Dumped British TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan suicide, racism claims

By Reuters
Dumped British TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan suicide, racism claims

Meghan's father says: The British royals are not racist at all

By Reuters
Meghan's father says: The British royals are not racist at all

Meghan deals Diana-style blow to royals for 'pushing her to the brink of suicide'

By Reuters
Meghan deals Diana-style blow to royals for 'pushing her to the brink of suicide'

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.