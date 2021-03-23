×
Israeli's vote on Netanyahu again, after vaccination success

By Reuters | March 23rd 2021 at 10:02:33 GMT +0300

Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. [Courtesy]

Israelis began voting on Tuesday on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political survival in a fourth election in two years, with the veteran leader hoping his role in a rapid COVID-19 vaccine campaign will win him another term.

On the campaign trail, Netanyahu has highlighted his role in securing millions of vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc and turning Israel into what he dubbed a “vaccination nation”.

About half of Israelis have been inoculated at a pace that drew international praise for Netanyahu as well as calls for Israel to do more to ensure Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza receive vaccines.

Israel’s swift vaccine roll-out allowed it to reopen much of its economy before the election. Posting a video on Twitter of his visit to a Jerusalem hospital on Monday, Netanyahu wrote: “Today we are the first in the world to return to life and smile again.”

Netanyahu’s current government, a power-sharing alliance with centrist Defence Minister Benny Gantz, collapsed in December, some seven months after it was established.

Opinion polls show the race is too close to call.

On trial on corruption charges he denies, Netanyahu, 71, is Israel’s longest-serving head of government. Since 2009, he has led the politically polarised nation where supporters hail him as “King Bibi” and opponents call him “crime minister”.

Opinion polls indicated an uptick for Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party in the campaign’s final days, giving a prospective coalition of conservative and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties around 60 seats in the 120-member parliament.

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

15 hours ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?

8 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

8 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

9 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Augustine Oduor 15 hours ago
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Emmanuel Too 15 hours ago
BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

Julius Chepkwony 15 hours ago
How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

Rodgers Eshitemi 15 hours ago

Magufuli set to be buried at his home in Chato

By Too Jared
Magufuli set to be buried at his home in Chato

Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes

By Reuters
Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes

Australian PM apologises for raising harassment allegation

By Reuters
Australian PM apologises for raising harassment allegation

10 killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store, injured suspect in custody

By Reuters
10 killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store, injured suspect in custody

Samia Suluhu: Announcing Magufuli's death felt like a mistake

By Jael Mboga
Samia Suluhu: Announcing Magufuli's death felt like a mistake

Mavado's son Dante Brooks sentenced to life imprisonment

By Faith Musyoki
Mavado's son Dante Brooks sentenced to life imprisonment

