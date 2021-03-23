×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mavado’s son, Dante Brooks sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

By Faith Musyoki | March 23rd 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Motion of turntable with shallow depth of field. [Courtesy]

Dante Brooks, son of Jamaica Dancehall artiste Mavado, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of the 2018 gruesome murder of Lorenza Thomas.

According to the Jamaica Observer, Dante, alongside his accomplice Andre Hinds, was tried before Supreme Court Judge Justice Leighton Pusey in the Home Circuit Court, Kingston, and was convicted of murder, arson and illegal possession of a gun and ammunition.

The 18-year-old was sentenced to 20 years for illegal possession of firearms and sentenced to 15 years for arson. He will serve 22 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole.

His co-accused, Hinds, 26, was also sentenced to life imprisonment and must serve 17 years before parole. He was sentenced to 15 years each for illegal possession of firearms and arson.

Prosecutors submitted that Dante and Andre, who were in the company of five men, forced their way into the 23-year-old’s home in Cassava Piece on June 5, 2018, and committed the offence.

According to the victim’s father, Brooks and Hinds were positioned near his residence’s fence for hours before the shooting.

They later stormed into Lorenzo’s bedroom at 3am and sprayed him with bullets. The killers also attempted to sever his head, but aborted the plan as the cutlass they were using proved ‘dull’.

Thereafter, they poured gasoline on the house and the body before setting both on fire.

 

Related Topics
Mavado Dante Brooks
Share this story
Previous article
More labour pain cases on exam day
Next article
New hurdle for BBI as MPs demand more say in review

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Journalist Robin Njogu buried
Journalist Robin Njogu buried

CHECKPOINT

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

15 hours ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

8 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

8 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

9 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Augustine Oduor 15 hours ago
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Emmanuel Too 15 hours ago
BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

Julius Chepkwony 15 hours ago
How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

Rodgers Eshitemi 15 hours ago

More stories

Magufuli set to be buried at his home in Chato

By Too Jared
Magufuli set to be buried at his home in Chato

Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes

By Reuters
Japanese owner of container ship stuck in Suez Canal apologizes

Australian PM apologises for raising harassment allegation

By Reuters
Australian PM apologises for raising harassment allegation

10 killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store, injured suspect in custody

By Reuters
10 killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store, injured suspect in custody

Israeli's vote on Netanyahu again

By Reuters
Israeli's vote on Netanyahu again

Samia Suluhu: Announcing Magufuli’s death felt like a mistake

By Jael Mboga
Samia Suluhu: Announcing Magufuli’s death felt like a mistake

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.