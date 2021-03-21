×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tanzania: A nation of no masks as Magufuli final journey begins

By Josphat Thiong'o | March 21st 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan (C) walks after viewing the body of late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli during the state funeral at Uhuru stadium, Dar es Salaam. [Reuters]

At a time many countries are imposing more restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus, it is business as usual in Tanzania.

Yesterday, thousands of mourners who congregated at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam to bid goodbye to the late President John Magufuli wore no masks.

The mourners were led by newly sworn-in President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who did not wear a mask, either.

Other notables were Magufuli’s widow Janet and her family, Tanzania Prime Minister Kasim Majaliwa, popular Musician Diamond Platinumz and his entourage, as well as the military.

Read More

At the 23,000-capacity Uhuru Stadium, only a handful, led by church leaders, wore masks, a reflection of how the late Magufuli’s canons on Covid-19 were deeply entrenched in the citizenry.

Magufuli, who died this week, had declared Tanzania “Covid-free” and would later express doubt on safety of masks and vaccines.

He was an avowed Covid-19 skeptic who urged Tanzanians to shun mask-wearing and denounced vaccines as a Western conspiracy, frustrating the World Health Organisation (WHO) efforts to contain the pandemic.

He instead advocated traditional medicine and faith healing.

Magufuli took on anyone with a divergent view and he even at one point sent papaya and goat meat samples to be tested for Covid-19 and used the results to justify his denial of the virus.

But in February, he asked citizens to “wear locally-manufactured masks” and observe health safety precautions amid fears of Covid-19 spread and a surge in confirmed cases.

Failure to wear masks was also a feature during the swearing-in on Friday of Ms Suluhu as Tanzania’s new president. The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House in Dar es Salaam.

During the event, only a few people, led by former President Jakaya Kikwete and former ministers, wore masks.

But as Suluhu took the oath of office, the on looking crowd that included dignitaries, Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma, Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai, Prime Minister Majaliwa and other high-ranking government, didn’t wear masks.

Same script

The script was the same during the 21-gun salute ceremony and when President Suluhu inspected a guard of honour.

Meanwhile, viewing of Magufuli’s body will go on for five days before his burial on March 25.

Yesterday, the body left Jeshi Lugalo Hospital in Dar es Salaam for St Peter’s Parish, Oyster Bay. It was later taken to Uhuru Stadium for final respects by leaders.

At Uhuru Stadium, President Suluhu was the first to view Magufuli’s body. She was followed by the Prime Minister, then President of Zanzibar Hussein Mwinyi, who was later followed by the country’s top leadership.

The Magufuli family then took to the podium where body was. They gave way for the military and later the public to pay their last respects. The viewing of the body was slated to run until midnight.

Today, residents of Dar es Salaam will have a chance to view the body before it leaves for Dodoma.

On Monday, the body will be in Dodoma where residents are also expected to pay their final respects to the late president.

It will then be transported to Mwanza for viewing on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the body will be taken to Magufuli’s home in Chato where residents of Chato and neighbouring areas will view it.

He will be buried on Thursday at his Chato home.

It was during the viewing of his body yesterday that it became clear that even in death, Magufuli led a simple life.

For starters, Magufuli’s body was fitted in a casket and will remain in the casket for the next five days until his burial. In other African countries like Kenya, the body of a sitting or former Head of State usually lies in state for public viewing and only put in a casket on the burial day.

Magufuli’s body was fitted in a simple coffin.

However, it remains to be seen whether the citizenry, who have proved to be dyed in wool supporters of Magufuli even in his death, will start using face masks and accept Covid-19 vaccine.

Related Topics
President John Magufuli Magufuli Burial
Share this story
Previous article
Sweetness as 14-man Kabras thrash Quins to reclaim Kenya Cup top spot
Next article
Kaluma: It ends with lunch and selfies

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why Tanzania President John Magufuli was named Pombe
Why Tanzania President John Magufuli was named Pombe

LATEST STORIES

Journalist Robin Njogu buried
Journalist Robin Njogu buried

CHECKPOINT

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

15 hours ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

8 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

8 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

9 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Augustine Oduor 15 hours ago
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Emmanuel Too 15 hours ago
BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

Julius Chepkwony 15 hours ago
How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

Rodgers Eshitemi 15 hours ago

More stories

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

By Emmanuel Too
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

By Mate Tongola
Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

Curtains close for John Pombe Magufuli

By Mate Tongola
Curtains close for John Pombe Magufuli

Stuck cargo ship in Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide

By Reuters
Stuck cargo ship in Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide

Container ship runs aground in Suez Canal, blocks traffic

By Reuters
Container ship runs aground in Suez Canal, blocks traffic

Uganda says it detains American over subversive activities

By Reuters
Uganda says it detains American over subversive activities

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.