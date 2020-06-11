×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Trump opens Florida office to push his former administration's agenda

By Reuters | January 26th 2021 at 08:44:03 GMT +0300

US President Donald Trump gestures as he and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One ahead of the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, US, January 20, 2021.

Donald Trump opened an office in Florida on Monday that will handle his duties as a former U.S. president and seek to further his administration’s agenda.

“The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism,” a statement said.

The announcement came on the same day the House of Representatives delivered to the Senate an impeachment article charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. The Senate trial is expected to start on Feb. 9.

In farewell remarks on his last day as president last Wednesday, Trump told supporters: “We will be back in some form.” Trump has made no public appearances since flying that day to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

Before leaving office, Trump talked with associates about forming a political party called the “Patriot Party,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Before leaving office, he pursued unsuccessful legal challenges to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, falsely claiming there had been widespread electoral fraud.

Related Topics
Donald Trump Florida
Share this story
Previous article
China reports decline in new COVID-19 cases
Next article
Trump says he will be 'American champion' in first official statement after exit

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

The Trump I once wrote to
The Trump I once wrote to

LATEST STORIES

Trump says he will be 'American champion' in first official statement after exit
Trump says he will be 'American champion' in first official statement after exit

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

3 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

6 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

7 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

7 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Dominic Omondi 41 minutes ago
Tough balancing act as Sh3tr Budget to secure Uhuru legacy

Tough balancing act as Sh3tr Budget to secure Uhuru legacy

Frankline Sunday and Dominic Omondi 41 minutes ago
AG's big no to multiple answers in BBI vote

AG's big no to multiple answers in BBI vote

Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
Raila to Central: You owe me

Raila to Central: You owe me

Moses Nyamori and Ndungu Gachane 3 hours ago

More stories

US House launching second impeachment trial against Trump

By Reuters
US House launching second impeachment trial against Trump

Mexican president contracts COVID-19 after worst week of pandemic

By Reuters
Mexican president contracts COVID-19 after worst week of pandemic

Bernie Sanders selling inauguration meme sweatshirt to fund charity

By Mireri Junior and Agencies
Bernie Sanders selling inauguration meme sweatshirt to fund charity

Why citizen Trump faces uncertain legal future

By Reuters
Why citizen Trump faces uncertain legal future

US to rejoin vaccine drive for poor nations

By Reuters
US to rejoin vaccine drive for poor nations

Biden launches COVID-19 initiatives on first full day in White House

By Reuters
Biden launches COVID-19 initiatives on first full day in White House

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.