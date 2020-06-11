Court orders military to lift siege on Bobi Wine’s residence

Uganda's opposition leader Bobi Wine.

A Ugandan court on Monday ordered the military and police to stop surrounding the home of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, who says he has been held under house arrest since the country's presidential elections.

Wine first announced that he had been placed under house arrest on January 17 on social media, three days after the East African country went to the polls.

“The judge ordered that the state and its agencies should immediately vacate his property and his right to personal liberty should immediately be reinstated,” his lawyer George Musisi told Reuters.

The singer-turned-politician had claimed that he had run out of food and his party officials were also restricted from visiting him.

A US Envoy who wanted to check on “his health and safety” was also turned away from the residence in a suburb in the northern outskirts of the capital.

According to the Embassy, Ambassador Natalie Brown went to Wine's resident, because he was "effectively been unable to leave his home, with security forces surrounding his residence."

The embassy said that the January 14 vote was tainted by harassment of opposition candidates, suppression of media and rights advocates and a nationwide internet shutdown.

“These unlawful actions and the effective house arrest of a presidential candidate continue a worrying trend on the course of Uganda’s democracy,” it said.

Ugandan authorities had earlier stated that the military presence around his home is intended to offer him security.

Dozens of Ugandans were killed during campaigning - many were shot by security forces.