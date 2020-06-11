×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Court orders military to lift siege on Bobi Wine’s residence

By Mercy Asamba | January 25th 2021 at 11:59:16 GMT +0300

Uganda's opposition leader Bobi Wine.

A Ugandan court on Monday ordered the military and police to stop surrounding the home of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, who says he has been held under house arrest since the country's presidential elections.

Wine first announced that he had been placed under house arrest on January 17 on social media, three days after the East African country went to the polls.

“The judge ordered that the state and its agencies should immediately vacate his property and his right to personal liberty should immediately be reinstated,” his lawyer George Musisi told Reuters.

The singer-turned-politician had claimed that he had run out of food and his party officials were also restricted from visiting him.

Read More

A US Envoy who wanted to check on “his health and safety” was also turned away from the residence in a suburb in the northern outskirts of the capital. 

According to the Embassy, Ambassador Natalie Brown went to Wine's resident, because he was "effectively been unable to leave his home, with security forces surrounding his residence."

The embassy said that the January 14 vote was tainted by harassment of opposition candidates, suppression of media and rights advocates and a nationwide internet shutdown.

“These unlawful actions and the effective house arrest of a presidential candidate continue a worrying trend on the course of Uganda’s democracy,” it said.

Ugandan authorities had earlier stated that the military presence around his home is intended to offer him security.

Dozens of Ugandans were killed during campaigning - many were shot by security forces.

Related Topics
Bobi Wine Robert Kyagulanyi Military
Share this story
Previous article
Man United provide Rashford injury update after FA Cup win over Liverpool
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

US calls for probe into Uganda vote-rigging claims, police brutality
US calls for probe into Uganda vote-rigging claims, police brutality

LATEST STORIES

What’s causing a spike in thyroid cancer infections?
What’s causing a spike in thyroid cancer infections?

CHECKPOINT

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries

2 days ago

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

6 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

6 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

7 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What’s causing a spike in thyroid cancer infections?

What’s causing a spike in thyroid cancer infections?

Gatonye Gathura 15 minutes ago
Would you loan your body to science for cash?

Would you loan your body to science for cash?

Gatonye Gathura 1 hour ago
Does when you eat really matter?

Does when you eat really matter?

Gloria Aradi 2 hours ago
Jubilee failures: Why Raila isn’t blameless

Jubilee failures: Why Raila isn’t blameless

Andrew Kipkemboi 3 hours ago

More stories

ICC has arrested Central African Republic war crimes suspect Said: statement

By Reuters
ICC has arrested Central African Republic war crimes suspect Said: statement

Pirates kidnap 15 sailors in attack on Turkish container ship off Nigeria

By Reuters
Pirates kidnap 15 sailors in attack on Turkish container ship off Nigeria

Zambian female military officer jailed for burning niece with hot spoon

By Mireri Junior and Agencies
Zambian female military officer jailed for burning niece with hot spoon

Zimbabwe Transport minister dies of Covid-19

By Agencies
Zimbabwe Transport minister dies of Covid-19

'Choose - I kill you or rape you': abuse accusations surge in Ethiopia's war

By Reuters
'Choose - I kill you or rape you': abuse accusations surge in Ethiopia's war

Uganda accuses US of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house

By Reuters
Uganda accuses US of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.