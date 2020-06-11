Salim Lone: The day Larry King called to apologise

There weren't many people in journalism like Larry King (pictured).
On 19 August 2003 in Iraq, where I was the UN Spokesman, I escaped death by a whisker. Sergio Vieira de Mello, head of the UN Mission, asked me to skip a key meeting in his office I was really interested in. But he said he needed me to draft a statement urgently on civilian deaths in the war.
Shortly after I left, a huge terrorist blast targeting his office killed him and 21 other UN colleagues, including my deputy, Reham al-Farra. I was in my office and suffered only minor injuries.
It fell on me as the UN Spokesman to tell the world what had happened. Soon, I was on Larry King Live and we spoke for about two minutes. He subsequently interviewed Colin Soloway, Newsweek correspondent, who was his only other guest from Baghdad, for longer.
A day or two later (everything is till now a haze from the horrors I saw inflicted on friends), I got a call from Larry King. He said this was a UN story, and he was wrong to spend more time with a US journalist than with me.
Larry was a legendary figure, and hence an intensely busy one, he could easily have had one of his producers call me, but he wanted to call himself. I was simply speechless.
When Larry King started his programme in the early 1980s, I used to think he was too soft a journalist as he did not ask tough questions. But in time, I came to realize that he was the rarest of western journalists, as he wanted to hear what his guests wanted to say - even if they were considered US opponents.
Every obituary today has highlighted this aspect of his greatness. His show was so popular it became the longest-running TV news show in American history.
Thank you for being who you were, Larry. RIP.
Salim Lone is a former advisor to Raila Odinga.