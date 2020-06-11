×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Salim Lone: The day Larry King called to apologise

By Salim Lone | January 24th 2021 at 11:33:38 GMT +0300


There weren't many people in journalism like Larry King (pictured).

On 19 August 2003 in Iraq, where I was the UN Spokesman, I escaped death by a whisker. Sergio Vieira de Mello, head of the UN Mission, asked me to skip a key meeting in his office I was really interested in. But he said he needed me to draft a statement urgently on civilian deaths in the war.

Shortly after I left, a huge terrorist blast targeting his office killed him and 21 other UN colleagues, including my deputy, Reham al-Farra. I was in my office and suffered only minor injuries.

It fell on me as the UN Spokesman to tell the world what had happened. Soon, I was on Larry King Live and we spoke for about two minutes. He subsequently interviewed Colin Soloway, Newsweek correspondent, who was his only other guest from Baghdad, for longer.

A day or two later (everything is till now a haze from the horrors I saw inflicted on friends), I got a call from Larry King. He said this was a UN story, and he was wrong to spend more time with a US journalist than with me.

Read More

Larry was a legendary figure, and hence an intensely busy one, he could easily have had one of his producers call me, but he wanted to call himself. I was simply speechless.

When Larry King started his programme in the early 1980s, I used to think he was too soft a journalist as he did not ask tough questions. But in time, I came to realize that he was the rarest of western journalists, as he wanted to hear what his guests wanted to say - even if they were considered US opponents.

Every obituary today has highlighted this aspect of his greatness. His show was so popular it became the longest-running TV news show in American history.

Thank you for being who you were, Larry. RIP.

Salim Lone is a former advisor to Raila Odinga.

Related Topics
Larry King Salim Lone
Share this story
Previous article
Kirinyaga woman kills son while "removing demons"
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Nairobi ABA select 12 boxers for Kenya Open from Thursday
Nairobi ABA select 12 boxers for Kenya Open from Thursday

LATEST STORIES

Salim Lone: The day Larry King called to apologise
Salim Lone: The day Larry King called to apologise

CHECKPOINT

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries

1 day ago

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

5 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

5 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

5 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why hustler-dynasty narrative sounds so persuasive, addictive

Why hustler-dynasty narrative sounds so persuasive, addictive

XN Iraki 11 hours ago
Parties courting alliances as State House race takes shape

Parties courting alliances as State House race takes shape

Moses Nyamori and Jacob Ng'etich 11 hours ago
The Trump I once wrote to

The Trump I once wrote to

Joe Munene 11 hours ago
Dealing with depression

Dealing with depression

Nimoyo Salim 11 hours ago

More stories

Bernie Sanders selling inauguration meme sweatshirt to fund charity

By Mireri Junior and Agencies
Bernie Sanders selling inauguration meme sweatshirt to fund charity

Why citizen Trump faces uncertain legal future

By Reuters
Why citizen Trump faces uncertain legal future

US to rejoin vaccine drive for poor nations

By Reuters
US to rejoin vaccine drive for poor nations

Biden launches COVID-19 initiatives on first full day in White House

By Reuters
Biden launches COVID-19 initiatives on first full day in White House

How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

By Reuters
How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

US President Biden arrives safely at White House, protected by thousands of troops, barricades

By Reuters
US President Biden arrives safely at White House, protected by thousands of troops, barricades

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.