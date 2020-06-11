Senior Kenyan citizens begin five-day Mt. Kilimanjaro hike

A group of senior citizens ready for a five-day Mount Kilimanjaro hike (PHOTO: Courtesy)

Kiligrit, a group of senior citizens have initiated a five-day hike to Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro to raise Sh5 million towards Mama Ibado Charity’s Seniors’ Feeding Program.

The campaign is an initiative between Mama Ibado Charity (MIC) and Kiligrit, a group of senior citizens constituted of various businessmen quenching their innate adventurous ambitions through hiking. They have taken up the challenge to participate in the Seniors 4 Seniors fundraising campaign to help feed hundreds of the vulnerable population and raise awareness on the need to enhance social welfare for the elderly.

“The funds raised from this noble initiative will go a long way in alleviating hunger and restoring the dignity of senior citizens from Isiolo and Kakamega Counties,” said Sports Cabinet Secretary & MIC Board of Director, Dr. Amb. Amina Mohamed, when she officiated the flag-off ceremony at Bluebird Hangar, Wilson Airport.

The campaign, which is part of Mama Ibado Charity’s 10th Anniversary celebrations will be the first among others whose aim is to raise Sh25,000,000, which will be used to increase their support from 650 beneficiaries under the Seniors Feeding Programme to 1,000.

“I would like to assure all our supporters that 100 per cent of all donations received through this initiative will be directed to the MIC Seniors Feeding Programme. By partaking in this fundraising, we will all in a small way contribute to achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) specifically goal number three- zero hunger,” said MIC founder, Ahmed Jibril.

Read More

Kiligrit members who will participate in the expedition will be led by BlueBird Aviation Director, and the late President Daniel Moi's former pilot, Col (Rtd) Hussein Farah. Other participating members are Major (Rtd) Hussein Mohammed, Col (Rtd) Abdulbari Abdirahman, Abdiwahid Biriq, Abdikadir Sheikh Hassan, Mohamud Duale, Hassan Shariff Alwy, and Omar Meegagg.

The participants have in the past summited Mount Kenya, Aberdare Ranges, Mount Longonot, Ngong Hills, and the multifarious climates of Mount Kilimanjaro.