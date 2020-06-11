×
Twitter adds Second Gentleman to official White House accounts

By Judah Ben-Hur | January 20th 2021 at 21:29:38 GMT +0300

US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff celebrate after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. [File, Kevin Lamarque, Reuters]

As kamala Harris makes history as the United States’ first woman vice president, her husband Douglas Emhoff has also made history as the first man to get the title “Second Gentleman” and Twitter was quick to ratify that.
Doug has taken his spot in history prompting Twitter to create a brand-new government Twitter handle, @SecondGentleman.

Even though Doug has a personal account with over 854,000 followers, his new official account has more than 557,000 followers at the time of writing this story and one week after it went live. The account has no tweets yet but followers are eager to see what the man who represents a figure of a loving and supportive husband and father has to say.

The account's bio reads "Future Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Devoted dad. Proud husband to Vice President-elect Harris," and has links to Biden and Harris's informational site.

With the presidency of Joe Biden marking many firsts like a woman, woman of colour as vice president and a novel second gentleman title, the world has its eyes wide open to see how this unorthodox regime will run the states.

