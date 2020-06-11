×
Donald Trump leaves the White House for the last time before Biden's inauguration

By Mirror | January 20th 2021 at 16:32:43 GMT +0300

Donald Trump leaving the White House for the final time.

Disgraced Donald Trump has left the White House for the final time of his failed Presidency as he heads off to Florida to sulk.

The desperate Republican will attend a farewell rally on the outskirts of Washington DC before boarding Air Force One with wife Melania.

As he walked out onto the White House lawn for the last time, he told reporters: “It has been a great honour and an amazing four years.”

Trump, 74, gave a fist bump as he walked alongside the First Lady, who wore a dark long coat before climbing onto helicopter Marine One.

Marine One on its way to the White House to take Donald Trump away for the last time.

Read More

He will become the first living outgoing President to snub his successor's swearing in for more than 150 years.

A removal truck was pictured outside the White House at dawn, and this morning he walked out onto a red carpet outside the building for the last time.

Vice President Mike Pence did not visit before Trump's departure as tensions mount between the two.

Pence will attend Joe Biden's inauguration later today.

Until the bitter end the 74-year-old refused to acknowledge that he legitimately lost the 2020 Presidential election.

The 45th president's reign has been one of chaos and division, although Trump ominously says he is not done yet, telling supporters his time in office is "just the beginning".

Before flying to his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump will attend a farewell event at Joint Base Andrews, which has been snubbed by Republican allies, including Vice President Mike Pence.

Hours before being booted from office Trump issued 73 pardons and 70 commutations, including of political ally Stephen Bannon who was facing trial for fraud.

The first ever US president to be twice impeached and now banned from Twitter the business mogul now faces a string of potential legal battles.

The US convention is that former presidents are immune from prosecution to guard against the criminalisation of politics.

Any federal prosecution of Trump would be political dynamite.

But many believe he should be prosecuted if there is evidence he broke the law as a private citizen, such as in his financial dealings and allegations of sexual assault.

There's also concern he may face an investigation for inciting the insurrection in Washington earlier this month.

On January 6 pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol DC in an attempt to stop the democratic process.

The outgoing US President claimed he will be back.

There has also been reporting that wife Melania is set to leave him, with Trump accused of an affair with the adult actress Stormy Daniels during their marriage (although prior to his ascending to the presidency).

With a significant portion of Americans, and specifically Republicans, still supporting Trump it is thought he'll continue have a significant influence over the party in the years to come.

Ivanka or even son Donald have both been tipped for a run at the White House in four years time.

The Airforce One is seen on the tarmac before the departure ceremony of US President Donald Trump. [Reuters]

Trump's time in the White House has been marked by furious Twitter tirades, widespread civil unrest and public spats with celebrities, former staffers, journalists and other world leaders.

Joe Biden, 78, will be sworn in as the USA's 46th president on Wednesday, having served two terms as Barack Obama's vice president.

His vice president will be Kamala Harris.

