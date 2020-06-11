×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Zimbabwe's foreign minister dies after contracting COVID-19

By Reuters | January 20th 2021 at 13:03:20 GMT +0300

Zimbabwe Minister of Foreign Affairs Sibusiso Moyo. [Reuters]

Zimbabwe’s foreign minister, Sibusiso Moyo, has died after contracting COVID-19, presidential spokesman George Charamba said on Wednesday.

Moyo, a former army general who announced the military coup that led to the removal of the late long-serving leader Robert Mugabe in November 2017. Moyo died at a local hospital early on Wednesday, Charamba said.

“The nation will be kept apprised of further developments regarding this untimely demise of the late minister, himself a decorated soldier and freedom fighter,” Charamba said.

Moyo was one of several generals who, after helping plot the coup, were rewarded with senior positions in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet and the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Read More

Another cabinet minister, retired general and agriculture minister Perrance Shiri, died of the virus last July.

Zimbabwe has suffered a surge in COVID-19 infections, with more than half of the 28,675 total cases and 825 deaths being recorded since New Year’s Day.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Zimbambwe Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo Covid-19 Sibusiso Moyo
Share this story
Previous article
My confession: My father wanted to marry me off at 11
Next article
YouTube bans Trump for another week

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Economy needs major push but not from wheelbarrows
Economy needs major push but not from wheelbarrows

LATEST STORIES

Nairobi falls behind revenue target
Nairobi falls behind revenue target

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 day ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

2 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

2 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

6 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My confession: My father wanted to marry me off at 11

My confession: My father wanted to marry me off at 11

Saul Owiti 1 hour ago
Stretching the Hustler Nation narrative risky

Stretching the Hustler Nation narrative risky

Leonard Khafafa 4 hours ago
Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

Dominic Omondi 5 hours ago
How like Safaricom, your business can dominate the market

How like Safaricom, your business can dominate the market

Wainaina Wambu 5 hours ago

More stories

Uganda accuses US of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house

By Reuters
Uganda accuses US of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house

Young Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary

By Reuters
Young Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary

Ugandan troops block U.S. ambassador from opposition leader's house

By Reuters
Ugandan troops block U.S. ambassador from opposition leader's house

Ugandan troops block US ambassador from Bobi Wine's house

By Reuters
Ugandan troops block US ambassador from Bobi Wine's house

Uganda opposition leaders on the run as troops raid offices

By Reuters
Uganda opposition leaders on the run as troops raid offices

Rwanda re-imposes Covid-19 lockdown in capital Kigali

By Mireri Junior
Rwanda re-imposes Covid-19 lockdown in capital Kigali

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.