US imposes visa restrictions on unidentified Tanzanians

Outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. [Reuters]

The US has imposed visa restrictions on unnamed Tanzanian officials it says were involved in election interference last year, effective yesterday.

On Tuesday, outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the action by some officials in Tanzania to undermine democracy and violate human rights.

“There are consequences for interfering in the democratic process,” read a tweet on the official page of the US Secretary.

Pompeo did not however disclose names of the barred officials.

This latest statement by the US State department adds to a growing diplomatic tension between the two countries, which have long enjoyed strong relations.

In September last year, the US had issued a travel advisory of its citizens to Tanzania, due to "Covid-19, crime, terrorism and targeting of LGBTI persons."

The outgoing Secretary was however quick to add that “the US remains committed to working together to advance democracy and mutual prosperity for both countries.”

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli won the October 2020 General Election to serve another second, five-year term.

The Opposition however dismissed the election as a ‘travesty’ due to widespread irregularities.