×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US imposes visa restrictions on unidentified Tanzanians

By Betty Njeru | January 20th 2021 at 11:08:18 GMT +0300

Outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. [Reuters]

The US has imposed visa restrictions on unnamed Tanzanian officials it says were involved in election interference last year, effective yesterday.

On Tuesday, outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the action by some officials in Tanzania to undermine democracy and violate human rights.

“There are consequences for interfering in the democratic process,” read a tweet on the official page of the US Secretary.

 Pompeo did not however disclose names of the barred officials.

This latest statement by the US State department adds to a growing diplomatic tension between the two countries, which have long enjoyed strong relations. 

Read More

In September last year, the US had issued a travel advisory of its citizens to Tanzania, due to "Covid-19, crime, terrorism and targeting of LGBTI persons."

The outgoing Secretary was however quick to add that “the US remains committed to working together to advance democracy and mutual prosperity for both countries.”

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli won the October 2020 General Election to serve another second, five-year term.

The Opposition however dismissed the election as a ‘travesty’ due to widespread irregularities.  

Related Topics
US-Tanzania Relations Tanzania Elections
Share this story
Previous article
Ford ordered to recall 3 million vehicles over air bags
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tanzania's 'Bulldozer' president hopes mega-projects impress voters
Tanzania's 'Bulldozer' president hopes mega-projects impress voters

LATEST STORIES

US imposes visa restrictions on unnamed Tanzanians
US imposes visa restrictions on unnamed Tanzanians

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 day ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

1 day ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

1 day ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

6 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Stretching the Hustler Nation narrative risky

Stretching the Hustler Nation narrative risky

Leonard Khafafa 1 hour ago
Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

Dominic Omondi 2 hours ago
How like Safaricom, your business can dominate the market

How like Safaricom, your business can dominate the market

Wainaina Wambu 2 hours ago
From barely surviving to an industry leader  

From barely surviving to an industry leader  

Winnie Makena 3 hours ago

More stories

Uganda accuses US of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house

By Reuters
Uganda accuses US of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house

Young Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary

By Reuters
Young Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary

Ugandan troops block U.S. ambassador from opposition leader's house

By Reuters
Ugandan troops block U.S. ambassador from opposition leader's house

Ugandan troops block US ambassador from Bobi Wine's house

By Reuters
Ugandan troops block US ambassador from Bobi Wine's house

Uganda opposition leaders on the run as troops raid offices

By Reuters
Uganda opposition leaders on the run as troops raid offices

Rwanda re-imposes Covid-19 lockdown in capital Kigali

By Mireri Junior
Rwanda re-imposes Covid-19 lockdown in capital Kigali

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.