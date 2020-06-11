×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Magufuli tells Tanzanians to prepare to feed the world post-Covid-19

By Mercy Asamba | January 19th 2021 at 15:53:07 GMT +0300

Tanzania's President John Magufuli. [File]

Tanzania's President John Magufuli yesterday urged farmers in the country to increase food production in order to cater to the food scarcity in the world post-pandemic.

Magufuli, while addressing a gathering in Bukoba, northwest of Tanzania, said he was foreseeing a situation where food will be scarce later in the year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is a possibility of famine this year across the world because many people are under lockdown due to the pandemic. But this should not discourage us because even if they are in lockdown, they still need food. We should grow crops and sell to them,” he said.

Magufuli has on several occasions been criticised for how he downplayed coronavirus in his county.

He declared the country coronavirus-free in June last year, thanking the citizens for their prayers.

"The corona disease has been eliminated thanks to God," Magufuli told worshippers in a church in Dodoma.

This was months after he criticized Covid-19 test kits used in Tanzania claiming they were faulty because they had returned positive results on samples taken from a goat and pawpaw.

He said that that meant it was likely that some people were being tested positive when in fact they were not infected by the coronavirus.

The government then stopped publishing data on the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

On 29 April, the last day official data was released, there were 509 confirmed cases and 21 deaths in Tanzania.

Related Topics
John Magufuli Tanzania Bukoba
Share this story
Previous article
Mastermind of 2015 Mandera bus attack arrested
Next article
Muslim Council calls on governors to heal health crisis

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tanzania opposition chief in Belgium after disputed vote
Tanzania opposition chief in Belgium after disputed vote

LATEST STORIES

Kenya determined to conclude trade deal with the US, President Uhuru says
Kenya determined to conclude trade deal with the US, President Uhuru says

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

6 hours ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

1 day ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

1 day ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

5 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

2021 looking up, but a lot could go wrong

2021 looking up, but a lot could go wrong

XN Iraki 7 hours ago
Why NSE listing drought may persist

Why NSE listing drought may persist

Wainaina Wambu 8 hours ago
Three MPs spend chilly night under cloud of gunfight

Three MPs spend chilly night under cloud of gunfight

Julius Chepkwony and Mike Ekutan 9 hours ago
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

Caroline Chebet 1 day ago

More stories

Uganda accuses US of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house

By Reuters
Uganda accuses US of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house

Young Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary

By Reuters
Young Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary

Ugandan troops block U.S. ambassador from opposition leader's house

By Reuters
Ugandan troops block U.S. ambassador from opposition leader's house

Uganda opposition leaders on the run as troops raid offices

By Reuters
Uganda opposition leaders on the run as troops raid offices

Rwanda re-imposes Covid-19 lockdown in capital Kigali

By Mireri Junior
Rwanda re-imposes Covid-19 lockdown in capital Kigali

Uganda back online

By Judah Ben-Hur
Uganda back online

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.