×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Thai woman sentenced to 43 years in jail for insulting monarchy

By Reuters | January 19th 2021 at 14:09:29 GMT +0300

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun watches the annual Royal Ploughing Ceremony in central Bangkok, Thailand, May 12, 2017. [Athit Perawongmetha, Reuters]

A Thai court on Tuesday sentenced a 65-year-old woman to more than 43 years in jail for sharing online posts criticizing the royal family, her lawyer said, the country’s harshest ever sentence for insulting the monarchy.

Her sentence comes at a time of unprecedented youth-led demonstrations in which protest leaders have openly criticised the monarchy, risking prosecution under Thailand’s strict law known as lese majeste, which carries a 15-year penalty for each violation.

Anchan Preelert pled guilty to 29 separate violations of sharing and posting clips on YouTube and Facebook between 2014 and 2015, her lawyer, Pawinee Chumsri, told Reuters.

Anchan was initially sentenced to 87 years but because she had acknowledged her violations the court halved this, the lawyer said.

Read More

“This is the highest prison sentence ever in a lese majeste case,” said Pawinee, who is from the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group.

Anchan, who could not be reached for comment, can appeal the sentence at two higher courts, Pawinee said.

Amnesty International expressed dismay over what two Thai rights groups also said was the longest ever sentence in Thailand for insulting the monarchy.

Security officials raided Anchan’s house in January 2015, months after a civilian government was overthrown in a military coup.

Her case, which was initially brought before a military court, was transferred to a civilian court after a 2019 general election, which saw former junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha stay on as prime minister.

At least 169 people were charged with lese majeste in the aftermath of the 2014 coup, according to the lawyers’ rights group, with some cases taking years to process.

Authorities briefly stopped using the lese majeste law in 2018 but police started to invoke it again late last year after leaders of the protests, which drew tens of thousands of people, began openly criticising the monarchy.

Since November, more than 40 youth activists have been charged under the law. None of those cases has been brought to trial.

On Monday, another man arrested in 2014 was sentenced to more than four years in jail after publishing articles and poems online that the court said contained falsehoods about the monarchy.

Related Topics
Thailand Monarch Human rights violations
Share this story
Previous article
Mandzukic joins AC Milan for the rest of the season
Next article
Matiang’i castigates leaders over Kapedo insecurity

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Job losses and violence top list of Covid impact
Job losses and violence top list of Covid impact

LATEST STORIES

Police recover rail bars, sleepers worth Sh2million in attempted theft on Solai Railway line
Police recover rail bars, sleepers worth Sh2million in attempted theft on Solai Railway line

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

5 hours ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

1 day ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

1 day ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

5 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

2021 looking up, but a lot could go wrong

2021 looking up, but a lot could go wrong

XN Iraki 6 hours ago
Why NSE listing drought may persist

Why NSE listing drought may persist

Wainaina Wambu 7 hours ago
Three MPs spend chilly night under cloud of gunfight

Three MPs spend chilly night under cloud of gunfight

Julius Chepkwony and Mike Ekutan 7 hours ago
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

Caroline Chebet 1 day ago

More stories

Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues

By Reuters
Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues

Strong quake kills at least 10, injures hundreds in Indonesia

By Reuters
Strong quake kills at least 10, injures hundreds in Indonesia

Thai police arrest student after king's portraits defaced

By Reuters
Thai police arrest student after king's portraits defaced

South Korea court upholds jail for ex-president Park, clearing way for chance of a pardon

By Reuters
South Korea court upholds jail for ex-president Park, clearing way for chance of a pardon

Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane missing after taking off from Jakarta

By Reuters
Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane missing after taking off from Jakarta

Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area as Covid-19 cases surge

By Reuters
Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area as Covid-19 cases surge

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.