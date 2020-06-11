Bobi Wine: My wife and I are under house arrest

Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine addresses a news conference at his home in Kasangati, Kampala, Uganda July 24, 2019. [James Akena, Reuters]

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine says that it’s been four days since their military surrounded the home placing his family under house arrest.

The singer-turned-politician, who has since rejected the results announced by Ugandan Electoral Commission on Saturday, claims his party officials had also been restricted from visiting him.

Wine, 38, of National Unity Platform, was among the 10 candidates challenging President Yoweri Museveni in the Thursday's presidential election in which Museveni was declared a winner with 58.6 per cent of the votes while wine scooped 34.8 per cent. Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. [File, Reuters]

2 Museveni in commanding election lead, rival alleges fraud

3 Museveni leads in poll as Bobi Wine says he won

4 Groups fault use of military in election

“It’s now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest. We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound,” Bobi Wine posted on his Twitter handle.

The 38-year-old politician expressed his frustrations on social media with claims that one Ugandan MP had been assaulted as he tried to check up on him at his home.

“Everyone including media and my party officials are restricted from accessing me. @ZaakeFrancis was arrested outside my gate as he made his way to my house, he was badly beaten by soldiers. He is now in Rubaga hospital,” he said.

Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, reacts from inside a police van in Luuka District, eastern Uganda after his arrest last year. [File, Reuters]

Mr Wine is a victim of widespread violence orchestrated by the military and police towards his supporters and campaign team throughout the campaign period. In late December last year, Mr Wine’s bodyguard was killed in violent confrontations between his followers and security personnel.

On the day leading to the elections the private security company that has been guarding Mr Wine’s home for 12 years was ordered to withdraw their service leaving the man who has come to be known as the Ghetto President alone in a compound now surrounded by armed soldiers.

Ugandan authorities have brazenly stated that the military presence around his home is intended to offer him security.