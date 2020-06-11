×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues

By Reuters | January 16th 2021 at 08:13:46 GMT +0300

Rescuers carry a body bag containing a victim of an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia on January 15, 2021. [AP]

An aftershock hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island on Saturday as rescue workers searched for people trapped under rubble after an earthquake killed at least 45 people, injured hundreds and sent thousands fleeing in terror.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said no damage or casualties were reported from the Magnitude 5.0 aftershock in the West Sulawesi districts of Mamuju and Majene a day after the Magnitude 6.2 earthquake.

Agency head Doni Monardo told Kompas TV the search continued for victims who could still be trapped under rubble.

More than 820 people were injured and about 15,000 people have been evacuated, the agency said. Some have sought refuge in the mountains, while others went to cramped evacuation centres, witnesses said.

Read More

Friday’s quake and its aftershocks damaged more than 300 homes and two hotels, as well as flattening a hospital and the office of a regional governor, where authorities told Reuters several people had been trapped.

Access to the neighbouring city of Makassar remains cut off, Arianto Ardi of the search and rescue agency in Mamuju told Reuters, adding that the search will focus on the hotels.

Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia’s meteorology and geophysics agency, told Metro TV on Saturday that another quake was possible and could reach a magnitude of 7.0, urging residents to keep out of the water because of the tsunami risk.

The earthquake magnitude scale is logarithmic; a one-point increase means it is 10 times bigger. The difference in energy released is even greater. Straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is regularly hit by earthquakes.

In 2018, a devastating 6.2-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands.

Related Topics
Sulawesi Island Earthquake
Share this story
Previous article
Sony Sugar pays farmers Sh350m for cane deliveries
Next article
How Marathon stars made a name without stepping on running track

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Major quake shakes southern Mexico, at least six killed
Major quake shakes southern Mexico, at least six killed

LATEST STORIES

Premier League boss says players must follow rules on celebrations
Premier League boss says players must follow rules on celebrations

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

2 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

3 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

8 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

11 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How safe is your identity on social media, other spaces?

How safe is your identity on social media, other spaces?

Irungu Houghton 9 hours ago
How Nairobi Governor by-election may not happen

How Nairobi Governor by-election may not happen

Roselyne Obala and Everlyne Kwamboka 9 hours ago
Africa lucky that the youth still believe in ballot power

Africa lucky that the youth still believe in ballot power

Barrack Muluka 9 hours ago
Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Jael Musumba 19 hours ago

More stories

Strong quake kills at least 10, injures hundreds in Indonesia

By Reuters
Strong quake kills at least 10, injures hundreds in Indonesia

Thai police arrest student after king's portraits defaced

By Reuters
Thai police arrest student after king's portraits defaced

South Korea court upholds jail for ex-president Park, clearing way for chance of a pardon

By Reuters
South Korea court upholds jail for ex-president Park, clearing way for chance of a pardon

Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane missing after taking off from Jakarta

By Reuters
Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane missing after taking off from Jakarta

Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area as Covid-19 cases surge

By Reuters
Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area as Covid-19 cases surge

Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation

By Reuters
Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.