Uganda: Military surrounds Bobi Wine’s home

Ugandan security officers search vehicles outside the house of the presidential candidate and singer Bobi Wine in Magere, Uganda. [Reuters]

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said Friday the military had entered and “taken control” of his home and “we are in serious trouble,” while the country waited for election results amid a government-ordered internet blackout.

Wine tweeted just hours after he alleged that Thursday’s election was rigged and said “every legal option is on the table” to challenge the official results, including peaceful protests. He referred to himself as the “president-elect.”

“None of these military intruders is talking to us. We are in serious trouble. We are under siege,” tweeted Wine, who was arrested several times during campaigning but never charged while dozens of party members were detained.

This month, he petitioned the International Criminal Court over alleged abuses by security forces.

Wine has said he feared for his life and campaigned at times in a flak jacket.

Read More

Uganda’s Electoral Commission said longtime President Yoweri Museveni leads Wine and other candidates based on results from roughly half of polling stations, receiving 62 per cent of ballots while Wine had 29 per cent. It said final results will be declared Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Wine, a popular singer-turned-lawmaker half the president’s age, alleged to reporters that “whatever is being declared is a total sham.” At the time, there was a heavy police presence near his home.

The electoral commission, which said it was “not competent” to comment on the military’s actions, said Wine should prove his allegations of rigging. Wine said he would provide video evidence of pre-ticked ballots and other irregularities once internet access in Uganda is restored.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

“We secured a comfortable victory,” Wine said. “I am very confident that we defeated the dictator by far.”

He was considering peaceful and nonviolent protests over the declared results and said “every legal option is on the table.” Ugandan presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, accompanied by his wife Barbara Itungo. [Reuters]

Candidates can challenge election results at the Supreme Court.

The government cut internet access in the East African country on the eve of the largely peaceful election day, disrupting everything from mobile money payments to medical care.