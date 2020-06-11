×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Groups fault use of military in election

By James Wanzala | January 15th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Diana Gichengo, Programme Manager - Political Pluralism and Diversity at Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

Human rights groups under African Elections Watch have condemned the militarisation of Ugandan elections that was held yesterday, calling it a mockery.

Addressing a Press conference at Methodist Resort and Conference Centre in Nairobi, they said democracy had consistently been threatened in East Africa by the elections.

"The African Elections Watch is concerned about the mockery of democratic principles and processes in the General Election underway in Uganda. It tells of systematic violations on freedom of expression, association, rights to information and participation in public affairs through self-determination process of elections," said Diana Gichengo, Programme Manager - Political Pluralism and Diversity at Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

This comes after videos and pictures circulating on social media showed Ugandan police officers and military using excess force on opposition leaders and supporters. The group estimated that by yesterday afternoon 50 civilians had been killed by security agents.

Read More

They also faulted Ugandan authorities for denying election observers and interested parties a chance to observe the elections, but only allowed selected groups.

Pulled out

On Wednesday, United States cancelled plans to deploy a diplomatic election observation mission, citing the electoral commission’s denial of most of its observation missions.

European Union also had committed an election observation delegation but pulled out after US’s cancellation.

The African Union did not deploy any election observation mission, which African Elections Watch said was contrary to its mandate of promoting and deepening democracy and democratic elections on the continent, as enshrined in the African Union Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, which came into force on February 15, 2012.

The group noted that voting delayed due to arrival of polling materials to polling stations at 9am.

“Additionally, the situation was worsened by the widespread failure of biometric voter registration kits, forcing Uganda Electoral Commission to resort to manual voting. We have also received reports of intimidation of party agents at polling stations,” said Ms Gichengo.

The group condemned the shutdown of internet, saying it compromised communication spaces and the right for Ugandans to get updates from leaders.

Related Topics
Ugandans African Elections Watch Bobi Wine Yoweri Museveni
Share this story
Previous article
Maraga speaks of 2017 strange phone calls, Executive’s defiance of orders
Next article
Judge to decide on Kananu vetting

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Opposition figures battling Museveni in Uganda. Who are they?
Opposition figures battling Museveni in Uganda. Who are they?

LATEST STORIES

Groups fault use of military in election
Groups fault use of military in election

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

15 hours ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

2 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

7 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

9 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Maraga speaks of 2017 strange phone calls, Executive’s defiance of orders

Maraga speaks of 2017 strange phone calls, Executive’s defiance of orders

Daniel Wesangula 2 minutes ago
Family mourns military pilot who saluted whenever he over flew his village

Family mourns military pilot who saluted whenever he over flew his village

Lynn Kolongei 5 hours ago
Epic battle looming in fight for judicial independence during search for next CJ

Epic battle looming in fight for judicial independence during search for next CJ

Kwamchetsi Makokha 6 hours ago
Where is China when Kenya needs it most?

Where is China when Kenya needs it most?

Dominic Omondi 14 hours ago

More stories

Matsanga: ‘Museveni’s NRM will steal the vote’

By Judah Ben-Hur
Matsanga: ‘Museveni’s NRM will steal the vote’

We don’t need lectures from foreigners, Museveni tells US

By Reuters
We don’t need lectures from foreigners, Museveni tells US

Opposition figures battling Museveni in Uganda. Who are they?

By Mwangi Maina
Opposition figures battling Museveni in Uganda. Who are they?

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says military raided his home

By Reuters
Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says military raided his home

At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger

By Reuters
At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger

South Africa reports record daily Covid-19 cases of nearly 18,000

By Reuters
South Africa reports record daily Covid-19 cases of nearly 18,000

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.