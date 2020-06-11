×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Thai police arrest student after king's portraits defaced

By Reuters | January 14th 2021 at 14:24:32 GMT +0300

Demonstrators walk past a portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 26, 2020. [Jorge Silva, Reuters]

A student activist has been arrested and charged under Thailand’s strict laws against insulting the monarchy after he was accused of defacing portraits of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, his lawyer and police said on Thursday.

Sirichai Nathuang, 21, a student at Bangkok’s Thammasat University, is one of at least 40 activists charged with “lese majeste” since November amid protests demanding the resignation of former junta leader Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

The youth-led movement has also broken longstanding taboos by demanding reforms to the monarchy, which led to resumption of use of the lese majeste law, which had not been invoked since 2018. Breaches of the law, or section 112 of the criminal code, carry penalties of up to 15 years in prison.

Portraits of the king are ubiquitous in city streets in Thailand, as well as most schools and businesses.

Read More

Sirichai was accused of spray-painting messages on some of those portraits earlier this week and was arrested on Wednesday night, said Noraset Nanongtoom of the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group.

“Sirichai denied all accusations and will fight the case,” Noraset told Reuters, adding his client was released on bail.

Defacing a royal portrait was almost unheard of during the reign of the king’s father, who died in 2016 after 70 years on the throne.

Noraset said Sirichai is accused by police of spraying messages calling for the abolition of the lese majeste law.

He said his client was the first of the protesters to be arrested under the law, while about 40 others were charged but not arrested.

Police deputy spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said police acted in accordance with the law. “There are no double standards,” he said.

A government spokesman last week said use of the law against some of the protesters was justified.

The opposition Move Forward Party said on Thursday it would seek to amend the lese majeste law when parliament reconvenes.

“The use of Section 112 in the current situation will only worsen the relationship between the king and the people in a democratic society,” party secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon said in a statement.

Related Topics
Thailand Monarch Thailand democracy protests
Share this story
Previous article
Treasury contradicts governors on counties arrears
Next article
ICJ rejects BBI proposals, opposes calls for a referendum

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

ICJ rejects BBI proposals, opposes calls for a referendum
ICJ rejects BBI proposals, opposes calls for a referendum

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next to Trump?

6 hours ago

Explainer: What happens next to Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

2 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

6 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

9 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Where is China when Kenya needs it most?

Where is China when Kenya needs it most?

Dominic Omondi 5 hours ago
Is the mighty American empire on its last leg?

Is the mighty American empire on its last leg?

Babere Chacha and John Wahome 5 hours ago
Barriers broken as Anglicans appoint first female bishop

Barriers broken as Anglicans appoint first female bishop

Isaiah Gwengi and Mactilda Mbwenye 8 hours ago
Riparian land: When the law puts builders in hot water

Riparian land: When the law puts builders in hot water

Peter Theuri 15 hours ago

More stories

South Korea court upholds jail for ex-president Park, clearing way for chance of a pardon

By Reuters
South Korea court upholds jail for ex-president Park, clearing way for chance of a pardon

Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane missing after taking off from Jakarta

By Reuters
Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane missing after taking off from Jakarta

Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area as Covid-19 cases surge

By Reuters
Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area as Covid-19 cases surge

Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation

By Reuters
Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation

Why Indonesia is vaccinating its working population first, not elderly

By Reuters
Why Indonesia is vaccinating its working population first, not elderly

India holds vaccine drills ahead of mass inoculation drive

By AFP
India holds vaccine drills ahead of mass inoculation drive

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.