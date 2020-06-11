×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Matsanga: ‘Museveni’s NRM is going to steal the vote’

By Judah Ben-Hur | January 14th 2021 at 12:41:12 GMT +0300

Activist and Businessman David Matsanga. [File, Standard]

Ugandan activist David Matsanga has painted a gloomy picture for the country as they engage in their most competitive poll in 34 years. 

Speaking to KTN News on Thursday, Matsanga, the Chairman for the Pan African forum, hinted at the possibility of a lower voter turnout than that of 2016 which saw 60 per cent of registered voters cast their vote.

Elections billboards for Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and opposition leader and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, are seen on a street in Kampala, Uganda January 12, 2021. [Baz Ratner, Reuters]

"Where the government is insecure in vote especially the Buganda area, the central province which is Kyagulangyi (Bobi Wine's) support base, they stopped any campaigns there. They brought an army, a crack unit," said Mr Matsanga.

Read More

The activist alleged that Museveni brought crack units from DRC Congo and Somalia which he says "are no joke".

Matsanga said that military personnel's deployment in the towns and cities had scared the locals and could affect the voter turnout.

Ugandan presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine, casts his ballot in the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, on January 14, 2021. [Courtesy, Reuters]

Opposition presidential Candidate Robert Kyangulanyi (Bobi Wine) asked the citizens to protect their vote.

"Under the law, a candidate is permitted to have two agents at a polling station. Their role is to ensure there's no rigging at the station. With observers thrown out and Museveni doing everything to frustrate, the call is for all citizens to be vigilant and protect their vote," he said.

However, these statements like many made by Bobi Wine clash with those of President Museveni who told the people of Uganda to vote and go home. "They are going to have a problem when their supporters fail to leave the polling stations and use the phone to take photos. Museveni is saying you vote, you leave. That is where the rubber will meet the road," argued Matsanga.

A man holds up a poster on how to mark a ballot paper as people queue at a voting center during the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, January 14, 2021. [Baz Ratner, Reuters]

The activist noted that the young people of Uganda are not giving an ear to the ruling regime thus forcing the government to use all means to muzzle the media and limit any form of communication during the election period.

"The media freedom in Uganda does not exist. Kyagulanyi's media has been rounded up, he has remained with nobody. All the young men have been rounded up beaten and tortured in safe houses," said Matsanga.

On Wednesday, the Ugandan government shut down the internet through its Communication Authority hours before the election. On Tuesday evening, President Museveni confirmed the shutdown of all social media platforms ahead of Thursday's election, citing insecurity issues.

Voting in Uganda is currently ongoing.

Related Topics
Uganda elections Bobi Wine Uganda President Yoweri Museveni
Share this story
Previous article
Barca edge Sociedad in shootout to reach Super Cup final
Next article
Neymar on the spot as PSG clinch French Super Cup against Marseille

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Museveni: I’ll go to my house if I lose
Museveni: I’ll go to my house if I lose

LATEST STORIES

ICJ rejects BBI proposals, opposes calls for a referendum
ICJ rejects BBI proposals, opposes calls for a referendum

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next to Trump?

6 hours ago

Explainer: What happens next to Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

2 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

6 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

9 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Where is China when Kenya needs it most?

Where is China when Kenya needs it most?

Dominic Omondi 5 hours ago
Is the mighty American empire on its last leg?

Is the mighty American empire on its last leg?

Babere Chacha and John Wahome 5 hours ago
Barriers broken as Anglicans appoint first female bishop

Barriers broken as Anglicans appoint first female bishop

Isaiah Gwengi and Mactilda Mbwenye 8 hours ago
Riparian land: When the law puts builders in hot water

Riparian land: When the law puts builders in hot water

Peter Theuri 15 hours ago

More stories

We don’t need lectures from foreigners, Museveni tells US

By Reuters
We don’t need lectures from foreigners, Museveni tells US

Opposition figures battling Museveni in Uganda. Who are they?

By Mwangi Maina
Opposition figures battling Museveni in Uganda. Who are they?

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says military raided his home

By Reuters
Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says military raided his home

At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger

By Reuters
At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger

South Africa reports record daily Covid-19 cases of nearly 18,000

By Reuters
South Africa reports record daily Covid-19 cases of nearly 18,000

Uganda's Bobi Wine and campaign team 'arrested'

By Reuters
Uganda's Bobi Wine and campaign team 'arrested'

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.