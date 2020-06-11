×
US Senate will not start Trump impeachment trial until next week: McConnell

By Reuters | January 14th 2021 at 01:29:01 GMT +0300

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell heads to the Senate floor before adjourning for the year, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 31, 2020.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said his chamber would begin its impeachment trial for President Donald Trump next week after the House of Representatives transmits the article of impeachment, pushing the process into the opening days of President-elect Joe Biden’s term.

“Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office. This is not a decision I am making; it is a fact,” McConnell said in a statement.

Related Topics
Donald Trump Mitch McConnell US Senate
Previous article
President Trump impeached for the second time
Next article
Morans focus on next month’s qualifying round ties

