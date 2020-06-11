×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Six Republicans back Trump impeachment

By Reuters | January 13th 2021 at 23:35:00 GMT +0300

US President Donald Trump.

After spending four years defending President Donald Trump’s behavior, a growing number of Republican lawmakers have said they will vote to impeach him on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

Below are some of the Republicans who said they will vote for impeachment when the House of Representatives votes on Wednesday:

LIZ CHENEY

Read More

The No. 3 House Republican, Cheney was the most senior member of her party to vote against efforts to challenge the Jan. 6 Electoral College results confirming Trump’s loss. The daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney is a rising star in the party.

DAN NEWHOUSE

Newhouse announced his intention to vote to impeach on the House floor during Wednesday’s debate, drawing applause from the roughly two dozen Democrats on the floor.

ADAM KINZINGER

A frequent Trump critic, Kinzinger said Trump broke his oath of office by inciting his supporters to insurrection and used his position to attack the legislative branch of government.

JOHN KATKO

Katko was the first member of the House Republican caucus to say he would vote for impeachment.

FRED UPTON

Upton in November said Trump had shown no proof of his claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

JAIME HERRERA BEUTLER

Herrera Beutler is a moderate from Washington state. “The president’s offenses, in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have,” she said in a statement.

Related Topics
Republicans Trump impeachment President Donald Trump
Share this story
Previous article
'He must go,' Pelosi says, as US House nears impeaching Trump
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Deutsche Bank will not do future business with Trump
Deutsche Bank will not do future business with Trump

LATEST STORIES

Six Republicans back Trump impeachment
Six Republicans back Trump impeachment

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

5 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

8 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

12 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

18 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Principles that have kept me in business for decades

Principles that have kept me in business for decades

Ishaq Jumbe 12 hours ago
Invest in yourself in 2021

Invest in yourself in 2021

Judith Mwobobia 13 hours ago
Dark clouds as Ugandans face painful ballot test

Dark clouds as Ugandans face painful ballot test

Daniel Wesangula 13 hours ago
How Justice Mwilu has handled attempts to remove her

How Justice Mwilu has handled attempts to remove her

Kwamchetsi Makokha 13 hours ago

More stories

Pence says he opposes removing Trump with the 25th Amendment

By Reuters
Pence says he opposes removing Trump with the 25th Amendment

PayPal blocks site that helped raise funds for those who attended Capitol violence

By Reuters
PayPal blocks site that helped raise funds for those who attended Capitol violence

Trump may turn to Giuliani again to defend against impeachment

By Reuters
Trump may turn to Giuliani again to defend against impeachment

Trump's demoralized staff count down the final days

By Reuters
Trump's demoralized staff count down the final days

Democrats push toward second Trump impeachment

By Reuters
Democrats push toward second Trump impeachment

Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration

By Reuters
Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.