×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uganda bans social media ahead of presidential election

By Reuters | January 12th 2021 at 16:41:31 GMT +0300

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, speaks during a press conference with other opposition leaders in Kampala, Uganda January 12, 2021. [Reuters]

Uganda banned social media and messaging apps on Tuesday, two days ahead of a presidential election pitting Yoweri Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, against opposition frontrunner Bobi Wine, a popular singer.

Users complained on Tuesday that they were unable to access Facebook and WhatsApp, social media platforms being widely used for campaigning by all sides ahead of Thursday’s election in the East African country.

In a letter seen by Reuters to internet service providers dated January 12, Uganda’s communications regulator ordered them to block all social media platforms and messaging apps until further notice.

Campaigning ahead of the vote has been marred by brutal crackdowns on opposition rallies, which the authorities say break Covid-19 curbs on large gatherings. Rights groups say the restrictions are a pretext for muzzling the opposition. 

Read More

At 38, Wine is half the age of President Yoweri Museveni and has attracted a large following among young people in a nation where 80% of the population are under 30, rattling the ruling National Resistance Movement party.

Wine is considered the frontrunner among 10 candidates challenging Museveni, the former guerrilla leader who seized power in 1986 and brought stability to a country after the murderous reigns of dictators Milton Obote and Idi Amin.

While security forces have intimidated the opposition at previous elections, the run up to this year’s vote has been especially violent. In November, 54 people were killed as soldiers and police quelled protests after Wine was detained.

On Tuesday, Wine said soldiers raided his home in Kampala and arrested his guards while he was giving an interview to a Kenyan radio station. He also said a team member who works mainly as a mechanic was shot dead by the military overnight.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the claims and a military spokesmen did not respond to a call seeking comment.

Patrick Onyango, police spokesman for the capital Kampala, denied Wine’s home had been raided or that anyone was arrested, saying: “We were just rearranging our security posture in the area near his home, specifically removing some checkpoints.”

‘Unacceptable breaches’

A source in Uganda’s telecom sector said the government had made clear to executives at telecoms companies that the social media ban was in retaliation for Facebook blocking some pro-government accounts.

Neither Ibrahim Bbossa, Uganda Communications Commission spokesman nor government spokesman Ofwono Opondo answered calls requesting comment. An aide to Minister of Information Judith Nabakooba said she was unable to comment at the moment.

The US social media giant said on Monday it had taken down a network in Uganda linked to the country’s ministry of information for using fake and duplicate accounts to post ahead of this week’s election.

A Facebook spokeswoman said the company had no comment on reports users were facing difficulties accessing the platform.

“Any efforts to block online access to journalists or members of the public are unacceptable breaches of the right to information,” the International Press Institute, a global media watchdog, said in a statement.

Wine has been using Facebook to relay live coverage of his campaigns and news conferences after he said many media outlets had declined to host him. Most radio and TV stations are owned by government allies and Uganda’s leading daily is state-run.

Museveni, 76, has won every election since the first under his presidency in 1996, though they have been tarnished by intimidation of the opposition and accusations of vote rigging.

Uganda is a Western ally, a prospective oil producer and is considered a stabilising force in a region where war has plagued some neighbours. It also contributes the biggest contingent of an African Union force fighting Islamist insurgents in Somalia.

Museveni said on Twitter that he would address the nation at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Tuesday.

The European Union is not deploying election observers as advice from previous observers about how to make the polls fair went unheeded, the bloc’s ambassador to Uganda has said. The African Union will deploy observers.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Wine and two other opposition candidates - Patrick Amuriat and Mugisha Muntu - urged Ugandans to turn out and “protect their vote” by staying at polling stations to observe counting.

Related Topics
Robert Kyagulanyi Presidential election Social media ban President Yoweri Museveni
Share this story
Previous article
Pfizer appoints Patrick van der Loo as Regional President for Africa and the Middle East
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Poll violence will have consequences, US tells Uganda
Poll violence will have consequences, US tells Uganda

LATEST STORIES

Uganda bans social media ahead of presidential election
Uganda bans social media ahead of presidential election

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

4 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

7 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

11 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

17 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Maraga exit leaves Mwilu at the centre of Judiciary’s fight with the Executive

Maraga exit leaves Mwilu at the centre of Judiciary’s fight with the Executive

Kwamchetsi Makokha 6 hours ago
How graft is turning Kenya into a graveyard for startups

How graft is turning Kenya into a graveyard for startups

Domnic Omondi 17 hours ago
Our political system should be cleaned up

Our political system should be cleaned up

Suleiman Shahbal 17 hours ago
For India, going to Mars is easier than tackling toilet woes

For India, going to Mars is easier than tackling toilet woes

Shyama V. Ramani 17 hours ago

More stories

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says military raided his home

By Reuters
Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says military raided his home

At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger

By Reuters
At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger

South Africa reports record daily Covid-19 cases of nearly 18,000

By Reuters
South Africa reports record daily Covid-19 cases of nearly 18,000

Uganda's Bobi Wine and campaign team 'arrested'

By Reuters
Uganda's Bobi Wine and campaign team 'arrested'

South Africa bans alcohol sales, tightens curfew in new Covid-19 restrictions

By Reuters
South Africa bans alcohol sales, tightens curfew in new Covid-19 restrictions

Sudan deploys troops in South Darfur after tribal violence

By Reuters
Sudan deploys troops in South Darfur after tribal violence

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.