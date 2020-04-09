×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ugandan presidential election pits Museveni against popular singer

By Reuters | January 11th 2021 at 12:30:05 GMT +0300

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni arrives at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, Britain January 20, 2020. [Reuters]

Ugandans vote on Thursday in a presidential election pitting long-time leader Yoweri Museveni against 10 candidates including opposition frontrunner Bobi Wine, a singer-turned-lawmaker whose star power has rattled the ruling party.

Scores of opposition protesters have been killed during a campaign scarred by crackdowns on Wine’s rallies which the authorities say contravene curbs on gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Military personnel have been deployed across the capital Kampala to reinforce the police with columns of soldiers patrolling suburbs amid fears the presidential and legislative elections on Jan. 14 could descend into violence.

At 38, Wine is half Museveni’s age and the singer known for catchy protest songs has attracted a large following among younger people in the East African country, where 80% of the population are under 30 and two-thirds unemployed.

Read More

In Kampala, trucks plastered with yellow Museveni posters blaring music wind through bustling streets while Wine’s red-and-blue posters adorn busy intersections, with young men on hand to wipe off any dust gathering on them.

When Museveni seized power in 1986 after a five-year guerrilla war, he was welcomed by Ugandans worn down by the murderous regimes of Milton Obote and Idi Amin.

But accusations of corruption, official extravagance, rights abuses and nepotism have gradually eroded support for Museveni, who is 76, especially among younger voters who are looking to Wine for change.

“Hospitals in Uganda died. Schools are dead. Electricity is so expensive,” said David Kafero, a 35-year-old father of four who dropped out of school because he couldn’t pay the fees and calls himself a “ghetto boy” who gets by doing odd jobs.

‘Security and peace’

Museveni has won every election since the first under his presidency in 1996, though they have been tarnished by the intimidation of opposition candidates as well as accusations of vote rigging.

Uganda is a Western ally, a prospective oil producer and is considered a stabilising force in a region where war has plagued neighbours such as Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. It also contributes the biggest contingent of an African Union force fighting Islamist insurgents in Somalia.

Older voters such as Benon Kamoga, a 50-year-old father of nine, credit Museveni, the fourth-longest ruler in Africa, with maintaining stability and plan to reward him on Thursday.

“We have security and peace. I can wake up in the middle of the night and go and do whatever business I want without any worry,” Kamoga said.

In campaigns Museveni, trumpets his achievements in energy and transport, such as building hydropower dams, roads and driving industrial expansion. At one rally he also did press-ups to demonstrate he was still energetic despite his age.

“Museveni has been around for 34 years but ... he has not imposed himself on people. He has always subjected himself to fresh elections every after five years and Ugandans say it’s you we want,” said Rogers Mulindwa, spokesman for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Uganda’s parliament, which is dominated by the NRM, has twice changed the constitution to allow Museveni to run, first removing a two-term limit in 2005 and then abolishing the age limit of 75 in 2017.

Helmet and flak jacket

While opinion polls are few and far between, analysts say rampant unemployment, slowing economic growth and surging public debt have fuelled youth disaffection with Museveni’s government.

“A whole generation has come to grow under this regime and has come of age,” said David Ngendo Tshimba, an academic at the Uganda Martyrs University. “‘Something new is better’ looms large for this generation.”

In his songs, Wine, who grew up in a Kampala slum and whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, decries freedom fighters who have become dictators and the lack of a peaceful transition.

He has pledged to create 5 million jobs and rein in graft he says has drained resources that could be invested in public services and revive growth in a country of 46 million people.

Since campaigning began in November, security forces have repeatedly broken up Wine’s rallies with tear gas, rubber bullets, beatings and detentions. Wine has been arrested multiple times and now campaigns in a helmet and flak jacket.

In one incident in November, 54 people were killed as soldiers and police quelled protests after Wine was detained.

Museveni has appointed an army general as deputy police chief last month and another general who headed a contingent in Somalia is overseeing security operations for the Kampala area.

“There is a lot of fatigue with Museveni. If the population was not afraid of the military, they would rise up,” said Godber Tumushabe, associate director of the Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies, a think-tank in Kampala.

“The Museveni regime is in control of the institutions of the state and will use them to ensure the regime stays in power.”

Related Topics
Uganda Bobi Wine Yoweri Museveni
Share this story
Previous article
Premier League top referee details best pitch decision - which went against Man United
Next article
Why Mombasa County did not break law in impounding Wells Fargo vehicles

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uganda Airlines receives new order Airbus aeroplanes
Uganda Airlines receives new order Airbus aeroplanes

LATEST STORIES

Premier League top referee details best pitch decision - which went against Man United
Premier League top referee details best pitch decision - which went against Man United

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

3 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

6 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

9 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

15 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Untold story of Kenya’s last white settlers

Untold story of Kenya’s last white settlers

Daniel Wesangula 1 hour ago
Western Kenya’s girl-child in danger

Western Kenya’s girl-child in danger

Gatonye Gathura 13 hours ago
When swallowing or passing stool needs painkillers

When swallowing or passing stool needs painkillers

Yvonne Kawira 13 hours ago
Poor preparedness is Kenya's Achilles' heel

Poor preparedness is Kenya's Achilles' heel

Mercy Waithaka 13 hours ago

More stories

At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger

By Reuters
At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger

South Africa reports record daily Covid-19 cases of nearly 18,000

By Reuters
South Africa reports record daily Covid-19 cases of nearly 18,000

Uganda's Bobi Wine and campaign team 'arrested'

By Reuters
Uganda's Bobi Wine and campaign team 'arrested'

South Africa bans alcohol sales, tightens curfew in new Covid-19 restrictions

By Reuters
South Africa bans alcohol sales, tightens curfew in new Covid-19 restrictions

Sudan deploys troops in South Darfur after tribal violence

By Reuters
Sudan deploys troops in South Darfur after tribal violence

Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

By Reuters
Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.