×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration

By Reuters | January 8th 2021 at 19:41:38 GMT +0300

President Donald Trump gives an address, a day after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US. [Reuters]

US President Donald Trump will not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, later this month, he said in a tweet on Friday, hours after promising a peaceful transition of power.

There have been discussions at the White House about Trump leaving Washington on Jan. 19, a source familiar with the matter said. He is expected to travel to his Florida resourt, the source said.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

 

Read More

Related Topics
President Donald Trump President-elect Joe Biden
Share this story
Previous article
Gor Mahia to tackle Zambia’s Napsa Stars in Confederation Cup play-offs
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

'It's insurrection,' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
'It's insurrection,' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

LATEST STORIES

Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration
Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

20 hours ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

3 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

7 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

13 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Warder was warned, refused to end affair with female boss

Warder was warned, refused to end affair with female boss

Hudson Gumbihi 6 hours ago
Sick ex-inmate accuses warders of brutal torture

Sick ex-inmate accuses warders of brutal torture

Kevine Omollo 20 hours ago
Why race to replace Sonko may be longer than expected

Why race to replace Sonko may be longer than expected

Standard Team 20 hours ago
Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Dominic Omondi 1 day ago

More stories

Boeing to pay Sh273.8b to settle US criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

By Reuters
Boeing to pay Sh273.8b to settle US criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after Capitol chaos

By Reuters
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after Capitol chaos

China mocks US over Capitol chaos

By Reuters
China mocks US over Capitol chaos

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

By Reuters
Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

Four deaths, 52 arrests made as US descends into chaos

By Reuters
Four deaths, 52 arrests made as US descends into chaos

Crisis at the US Capitol: What we know so far

By Betty Njeru
Crisis at the US Capitol: What we know so far

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.