×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Biden: Black Lives Matter protesters would've been 'treated differently' from Capitol 'thugs'

By Mirror | January 8th 2021 at 14:51:35 GMT +0300

The attack on the Capitol was branded 'one of the darkest days' in US history by the President-Elect.

The US President-Elect described the scenes as 'one of the darkest days in the history of our nation'

US President-Elect Joe Biden said there was no question that Black Lives Matter protesters would have been treated differently to the "mob of thugs" who stormed the US Capitol.

Pounding the podium, Mr Biden said the double standard was "totally unacceptable".

He said his granddaughter had raised the discrepancy of the treatment of crowds of Donald Trump supporters, who attempted to use force to halt his confirmation by Congress.

The extraordinary scenes of violence, which led to four deaths, were greeted with horror around the world.

Mr Biden said: "No one can tell me if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs who stormed the Capitol.

Read More

"We all know that's true and it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable."

Black Lives Matter protests over the summer were met with a heavy law enforcement response, including the presence of the national guard.

Critics have pointed to the discrepancy between the response to the protests and the crowds of Trump supporters, who were able to lay siege to the Capitol buildings where they clashed with police.

Speaking in Delaware on Thursday, Mr Biden described the events as "one of the darkest days in the history of our nation" and "an unprecedented assault on our democracy".

He said: "What we witnessed yesterday was not dissent, it was not disorder, it was not protest, it was chaos," he said.

"They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists."

US President-Elect Joe Biden expressed horror at the scenes in Washington.

Biden blamed his predecessor for unleashing "an all out assault on the institutions of our democracy" and said the events in Washington were the culmination of Mr Trump's efforts.

He said Mr Trump had "incited a mob" to mount an attack on the Capitol in an attempt to thwart the will of the US people.

"Our president is not above the law," he said.

His comments came after he was officially confirmed as the 46th US president on Thursday, after lawmakers were able to return to the Capitol under armed guard.

Meanwhile, Facebook blocked Mr Trump "indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks" following the rioting in Washington.

The social network's boss Mark Zuckerberg warned that Mr Trump planned to use his remaining days in office "to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden".

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao became the first Cabinet Secretary to abandon Mr Trump, resigning in protest at the scenes of violence.Ms Chao, the wife of Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, said the Capitol attack "has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for Mr Trump's immediate removal from office through the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution.

"Yesterday, the President of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America," she told reporters and accused him of committing a "seditious act".

The 25th Amendment allows a President to be removed from office if they cannot complete their duties.

Mr Trump has two weeks left to serve until Mr Biden is inaugurated.

Related Topics
Donald Trump Joe Biden Black Lives Matter US Capitol
Share this story
Previous article
Donald Trump 'considering pardoning himself before being booted out of White House'
Next article
Klopp blames Covid crisis for lack of transfer funds at Liverpool

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?

LATEST STORIES

Nasukuta abattoir to start operations in March
Nasukuta abattoir to start operations in March

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

15 hours ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

3 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

7 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

13 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Warder was warned, refused to end affair with female boss

Warder was warned, refused to end affair with female boss

Hudson Gumbihi 1 hour ago
Sick ex-inmate accuses warders of brutal torture

Sick ex-inmate accuses warders of brutal torture

Kevine Omollo 15 hours ago
Why race to replace Sonko may be longer than expected

Why race to replace Sonko may be longer than expected

Standard Team 15 hours ago
Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Dominic Omondi 1 day ago

More stories

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts

By Reuters
Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts

Mayhem in Washington, curfew declared

By Reuters
Mayhem in Washington, curfew declared

Ambulances put on alert as Los Angeles hospitals swamped by Covid-19 patients

By Reuters
Ambulances put on alert as Los Angeles hospitals swamped by Covid-19 patients

WHO's Tedros 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

By Reuters
WHO's Tedros 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts

By Reuters
Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts

Donald Trump says 'they're not taking the White House', vows to continue fighting

By Mirror
Donald Trump says 'they're not taking the White House', vows to continue fighting

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.