×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

China mocks US over Capitol chaos

By Reuters | January 8th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. [REUTERS]

China drew a comparison on Thursday between the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump and last year’s often-violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, but noted that no one had died when demonstrators took over the legislature of the China-ruled city.

Clips of the chaotic scenes from Washington aired repeatedly on Chinese state television.

Chinese Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily briefing that while events in Hong Kong in 2019, when the city’s legislature was stormed, were more “severe” than those in Washington, “not one demonstrator died”.

Relations between Beijing and Washington are at their worst in decades over a range of disputes, including China’s heavy clampdown on Hong Kong, and Chinese diplomats and state media often draw attention to news of violence or chaos in the United States.

Read More

Months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019 included the July 1 storming of the city’s legislature, in a campaign for democratic reforms that Beijing ultimately quashed with new national security legislation.

One man died after falling from a parking lot during one protest in the city.

Police in Washington said four people died and 52 were arrested after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying president-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

“We also wish that US people can enjoy peace, stability and security as soon as possible,” Hua said.

Hua also condemned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments in which he said Washington may sanction those involved in the arrest of more than 50 people in Hong Kong and will send the US ambassador to the UN to visit Taiwan.

A comment with thousands of favourable votes on China’s Twitter-like Weibo said the Washington protests were “over 90 per cent” the same as those in Hong Kong. European leaders were showing “double standards” in condemning one but not the other, it said.

“The response and words used by some in the US to what happened in Hong Kong in 2019 were completely different to what they used for today’s ongoing events in the US,” Hua said.

Around the world, leaders expressed shock and concern, condemning the attempted subversion of democracy.

“What happened today in Washington DC is not American, definitely,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a video message on Twitter.

Russia’s deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy likened the images to protests in Ukraine that toppled Russian-backed president Viktor Yanukovich in 2014.

“Some of my friends ask whether someone will distribute crackers to the protesters to echo the Victoria Nuland stunt,” he tweeted, citing a 2013 visit to Ukraine when then-US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland offered food to protesters.

Related Topics
China US Capitol Donald Trump
Share this story
Previous article
Report: Kenya treats girls fairly
Next article
Manchester United complete signing of 18-year-old Ivorian from Atalanta

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How security failures enabled Trump mob to storm US Capitol
How security failures enabled Trump mob to storm US Capitol

LATEST STORIES

Party picks candidate for poll
Party picks candidate for poll

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

15 minutes ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

2 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

6 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

12 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why race to replace Sonko may be longer than expected

Why race to replace Sonko may be longer than expected

Standard Team 15 minutes ago
Sick ex-inmate accuses warders of brutal torture

Sick ex-inmate accuses warders of brutal torture

Kevine Omollo 15 minutes ago
Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Dominic Omondi 15 hours ago
Boy’s photo in torn sandals wins help for family, school

Boy’s photo in torn sandals wins help for family, school

Kevine Omollo 1 day ago

More stories

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

By Reuters
Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

Four deaths, 52 arrests made as US descends into chaos

By Reuters
Four deaths, 52 arrests made as US descends into chaos

Crisis at the US Capitol: What we know so far

By Betty Njeru
Crisis at the US Capitol: What we know so far

World stunned by Trump supporters storming US Capitol, attempts to overturn election

By Reuters
World stunned by Trump supporters storming US Capitol, attempts to overturn election

'It's insurrection,' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

By Reuters
'It's insurrection,' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Grammy awards fete postponed to March 14

By Stevens Muendo
Grammy awards fete postponed to March 14
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.