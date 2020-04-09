×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Some Trump supporters expected in court, as police hunt for more who stormed US Capitol

By Reuters | January 7th 2021 at 17:57:36 GMT +0300

A police officer detains a pro-Trump protester as mobs storm the U.S. Capitol, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

The first round of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a brazen attack on the seat of government are due in court to face charges on Thursday, as police step up their search for perpetrators of violence.

In a late night news conference, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee said 47 of the 52 arrests to date were related to violations of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s 6 p.m. curfew, with 26 of those involving people arrested on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Several others were arrested on charges related to carrying unlicensed or prohibited firearms.

It was not immediately clear how many people would be arraigned on Thursday.

Read More

Contee told reporters late on Wednesday that two pipe bombs were recovered from the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees, as well as a cooler from a vehicle on U.S. Capitol grounds that contained Molotov cocktails.

A total of four people also died on Wednesday during the chaos at the Capitol, including one woman who was shot by a Capitol Police officer.

Contee declined to identify the woman, saying next of kin notification was still pending.

Three other people also died on Wednesday because of medical emergencies, he added, and 14 police officers were injured - two of whom remain hospitalized.

It was not clear if other federal or local police agencies, including the Capitol Police, had made additional arrests.

While the number of people arrested is expected to grow, the initial number pales in comparison to the more than 300 people who were arrested by police following the June 1 protests in the district related to the police killing of George Floyd.

In that incident, baton-swinging police and federal agents fired smoke canisters, flashbang grenades and rubber bullets to drive protesters farther from the White House, enabling President Donald Trump to walk across Lafayette Park and hold up a Bible in front of St. John’s Church.

While police faced staunch criticism for being too aggressive at Lafayette Square, however, the Capitol Police are now facing questions about why they did not do more to secure the Capitol and let many of the rioters later exit the building without arrests.

Bowser, the mayor, said police intend to ask the public for help in identifying rioters, many of whom posed for photos inside the Capitol and can be seen in viral videos on social media without face masks.

“We will be on the lookout,” she said. “Some of them, we think ... have to be held accountable for the carnage.”

Late on Wednesday, the FBI also asked the public to submit tips, such as images, videos and other information to help agents identify people were “actively instigating violence.”

Bowser also extended a public emergency declaration for 15 days, an action she said will allow her to restrict peoples’ movements around the city if necessary.

Related Topics
Curfew US Capitol Donald Trump
Share this story
Previous article
Ozil's future could be sorted in January, says Arsenal's Arteta
Next article
WhatsApp users to lose access to accounts unless they agree to share data with Facebook

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources
Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

LATEST STORIES

Real Madrid striker Benzema to stand trial in sex tape case
Real Madrid striker Benzema to stand trial in sex tape case

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

2 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

6 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

12 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

12 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Dominic Omondi 10 hours ago
Boy’s photo in torn sandals wins help for family, school

Boy’s photo in torn sandals wins help for family, school

Kevine Omollo 19 hours ago
Cytonn’s dream to build Sh21b tower in city shattered

Cytonn’s dream to build Sh21b tower in city shattered

Dominic Omondi 19 hours ago
Cancer has not dulled teacher’s keen spirit

Cancer has not dulled teacher’s keen spirit

Anne Atieno 19 hours ago

More stories

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

By Reuters
Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

Four deaths, 52 arrests made as US descends into chaos

By Reuters
Four deaths, 52 arrests made as US descends into chaos

Crisis at the US Capitol: What we know so far

By Betty Njeru
Crisis at the US Capitol: What we know so far

World stunned by Trump supporters storming US Capitol, attempts to overturn election

By Reuters
World stunned by Trump supporters storming US Capitol, attempts to overturn election

'It's insurrection,' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

By Reuters
'It's insurrection,' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Grammy awards fete postponed to March 14

By Stevens Muendo
Grammy awards fete postponed to March 14
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.