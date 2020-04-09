I am not surprised — Obama on violence at the Capitol

Former US President Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama on Thursday opined on the violence that rocked Washington D.C. saying he is not surprised.

Through a statement, Obama noted that trouble has been brewing ever since President Donald Trump refused to accept the outcome of the election.

“History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation.

“But we’d be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise,” he said.

Obama faulted some leaders of the Republican Party for not telling their followers the truth – that the election was not close and that President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20.

“Their fantasy narrative has spiraled further and further from reality and it builds upon years of sown resentments.

“Now we are seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo,” said Obama.

He urged them to choose reality and expressed his elation at leaders who have refused to be intimidated and have continued to discharge their duties diligently.

“We need more leaders like these, right now and in the days, weeks and months ahead as President-elect Biden works to restore a common purpose to our politics.

“It is up to all of us as Americans, regardless of party, to support him in that goal,” he concluded.

The chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up his supporters with false allegations of fraud in the Nov. 3 election, culminating in a call to march to the building that represents U.S. democracy.

Trump, who has refused to concede his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, had urged his supporters multiple times to come to Washington for a rally on Wednesday, the day the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate were scheduled to certify the results of the Electoral College.

“Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election,” Trump, a Republican, tweeted on Dec. 20. “Big protest in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

They turned out in the thousands and heard the president urge them to march on the Capitol building to express their anger at the voting process and to pressure their elected officials to reject the results.

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and Congressmen and women,” Trump told the crowd, speaking with the White House as a backdrop.

Appearing at what could be his last rally as the sitting president, Trump exhorted his supporters “to fight.”