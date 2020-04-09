×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Four deaths, 52 arrests made as US descends into chaos

By Reuters | January 7th 2021 at 09:45:48 GMT +0300

Law enforcement officers scuffle supporters of US President Donald Trump attempting to enter US Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. [Reuters]

Four people died on the US Capitol grounds Wednesday and 52 people have been arrested, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee said Wednesday evening, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an unprecedented effort to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

In a late-night news conference, Contee said that 47 of the 52 arrests to date were related to violations of Mayor Muriel Bowser's 6 p.m. curfew, with 26 of those involving people arrested on US Capitol grounds.

Several others were arrested on charges related to carrying unlicensed or prohibited firearms.

In addition, Contee said, two pipe bombs were recovered from the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees, as well as a cooler from a vehicle on US Capitol grounds that contained Molotov cocktails.

Read More

Contee declined to identify the woman a Capitol Police officer shot and killed, saying next of kin notification was still pending.

Three other people died on Wednesday because of medical emergencies, he added.

Related Topics
US Capitol Donald Trump US Congress US
Share this story
Previous article
Sale of UK firm’s Narok gold mine now pushed to February
Next article
Crisis at the US Capitol: What we know so far

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

World stunned by Trump supporters storming US Capitol, attempts to overturn election
World stunned by Trump supporters storming US Capitol, attempts to overturn election

LATEST STORIES

$960 million in American lottery jackpots could be won this week, Kenyans can participate
$960 million in American lottery jackpots could be won this week, Kenyans can participate

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

2 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

5 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

11 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

12 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Cytonn’s dream to build Sh21b tower in city shattered

Cytonn’s dream to build Sh21b tower in city shattered

Dominic Omondi 10 hours ago
Cancer has not dulled teacher’s keen spirit

Cancer has not dulled teacher’s keen spirit

Anne Atieno 10 hours ago
Uhuru allies plot to keep BBI on track in Mt Kenya

Uhuru allies plot to keep BBI on track in Mt Kenya

Wainaina Ndung’u and Roselyne Obala 10 hours ago

More stories

'It's insurrection,' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

By Reuters
'It's insurrection,' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Grammy awards fete postponed to March 14

By Stevens Muendo
Grammy awards fete postponed to March 14

White police officer cleared of charges in Wisconsin shooting of Black man

By Reuters
White police officer cleared of charges in Wisconsin shooting of Black man

Proud Boys leader banned, arrests made in U.S. election protests

By Reuters
Proud Boys leader banned, arrests made in U.S. election protests

Trump and Biden rally on eve of runoffs

By Reuters
Trump and Biden rally on eve of runoffs

In recorded call, Trump pressures Georgia official to 'find' votes

By Reuters
In recorded call, Trump pressures Georgia official to 'find' votes
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.