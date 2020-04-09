×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US House rejects attempt to overturn Biden victory in Arizona

By Reuters | January 7th 2021 at 09:33:53 GMT +0300

Electoral college votes are brought in before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence resume presiding over a Joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol earlier in the day, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US January 6, 2021. [Reuters]

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday night joined the Senate in rejecting a move by allies of President Donald Trump to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Arizona, a vote delayed by rioters earlier pushing their way into the US Capitol.

The Democratic-led House voted 303-121 against the measure.

A similar vote rejecting the objection to Arizona's election results occurred earlier in the Republican-controlled Senate.

After gaveling the House vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the two chambers of Congress would resume their joint session to consider election results from other states.

Read More

What to expect next in US election certification

After a dramatic day of violence at the US Capitol, lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the Senate were meeting early on Thursday to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Biden's victory was expected to be certified by Congress, despite some Republicans saying they would object to the results from some of the battleground states where Democratic candidate Biden beat President Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

Some Objections Abandoned

The approval of state tallies appeared to be accelerating to a conclusion as the morning wore on as some planned objections by Senators were abandoned after hundreds of violent Trump supporters overran the US Congress in a stunning but failed effort to overthrow the election results.

While most of those results were expected to escape challenges, Sen. Josh Hawley, who has been the most vocal senator supporting Trump's claims of fraud, led a challenge to the results from Biden's victory in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would hold no further votes on the Electoral College tally, indicating that following the House vote on Pennsylvania, no further challenges would be made.

Trump and his allies have produced no evidence to support their claims that he was robbed of victory by fraud and the efforts to challenge the results look certain to fail.

Alphabetical Order

The first formal objection from Trump's allies was to the election results from Arizona. After a debate, the challenge was rejected in a 93-6 vote in the Senate and a 303-121 vote in the House.

The two chambers then resumed a joint session to consider the election results in the rest of the states, in alphabetical order.

At least one member of the House and one from the Senate have to object to a state's votes in order to open the debate.

Vice President Mike Pence has made clear he will not attempt to reject any of the state election results despite being pressured to do so by Trump.

That will provide final legal ratification of the election results.

Related Topics
Donald Trump US Elections Joe Biden US Congress
Share this story
Previous article
Pension: Trust fund to boost orphans’ welfare
Next article
Sale of UK firm’s Narok gold mine now pushed to February

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

World stunned by Trump supporters storming US Capitol, attempts to overturn election
World stunned by Trump supporters storming US Capitol, attempts to overturn election

LATEST STORIES

$960 million in American lottery jackpots could be won this week, Kenyans can participate
$960 million in American lottery jackpots could be won this week, Kenyans can participate

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

2 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

5 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

11 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

12 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Cytonn’s dream to build Sh21b tower in city shattered

Cytonn’s dream to build Sh21b tower in city shattered

Dominic Omondi 10 hours ago
Cancer has not dulled teacher’s keen spirit

Cancer has not dulled teacher’s keen spirit

Anne Atieno 10 hours ago
Uhuru allies plot to keep BBI on track in Mt Kenya

Uhuru allies plot to keep BBI on track in Mt Kenya

Wainaina Ndung’u and Roselyne Obala 10 hours ago

More stories

'It's insurrection,' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

By Reuters
'It's insurrection,' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Grammy awards fete postponed to March 14

By Stevens Muendo
Grammy awards fete postponed to March 14

White police officer cleared of charges in Wisconsin shooting of Black man

By Reuters
White police officer cleared of charges in Wisconsin shooting of Black man

Proud Boys leader banned, arrests made in U.S. election protests

By Reuters
Proud Boys leader banned, arrests made in U.S. election protests

Trump and Biden rally on eve of runoffs

By Reuters
Trump and Biden rally on eve of runoffs

In recorded call, Trump pressures Georgia official to 'find' votes

By Reuters
In recorded call, Trump pressures Georgia official to 'find' votes
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.