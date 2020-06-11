Rwanda bans domestic travel due to increasing Covid-19 infections

The Rwandan government has banned public and private transport between districts and its capital, Kigali, due to the high Covid-19 cases registered last month.

The county has registered over 100 new infections, with half the total of deaths occurring in the month of December only.

The health officials claimed that the rate of infections had reached alarming levels.

The resolution was made after a cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Monday, January 4.

Read More

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, domestic and international tourists can still travel across the country but must carry proof of negative Covid-19 test results.

“Travel will only be permitted for medical reasons and essential services… Vehicles transporting goods will continue to function with no more than two people on board,” reads part of the statement.

In the new measures announced on Monday night, the government will maintain the current curfew hours from 8:00pm through 4:00am and public and private institutions will operate with only 30 per cent of their capacity.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

According to statics from the Woldometer, Rwanda has recorded 8,848 cases and a total of 105 deaths since March when the first case was reported.

The country has a total of 1,927 active cases as of January 5.