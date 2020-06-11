×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why Indonesia is vaccinating its working population first, not elderly

By Reuters | January 4th 2021 at 14:12:04 GMT +0300

Officers offload a box of Sinovac's vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as it arrives at the cold room of Indonesia's local health department in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 4, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. [Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi, Reuters]

As Indonesia prepares to begin mass inoculations against COVID-19, its plan to prioritise working age adults over the elderly, aiming to reach herd immunity fast and revive the economy, will be closely watched by other countries.

Several countries such as the United States and Britain that have already begun vaccinations are giving priority to elderly people who are more vulnerable to the respiratory disease.

The following are experts’ views on merits and risks of the Indonesian approach, under which working age adults will be vaccinated after frontline health workers and public servants.
 

Why 18-59 year-olds first?

Read More

Indonesia, which plans to begin mass inoculations with a vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech, says it does not have enough data yet of the vaccine’s efficacy on elderly people, as clinical trials underway in the country involves people aged 18-59.

“We’re not bucking the trend,” said Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a senior health ministry official, adding authorities would await recommendations from the country’s drug regulators to decide on vaccination plans for the elderly.

While Britain and the United States began immunizations with a shot developed by Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech that showed it works well in people of all ages, Indonesia has initial access only to the Sinovac vaccine.

The Southeast Asian country has a deal to receive 125.5 million doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac shot, and a first batch of 3 million doses are already in the country.

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine to the country are expected to begin from the third quarter, while a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will start being distributed in the second quarter.

Indonesia says to start COVID-19 vaccinations programme next week.

A healthcare worker holds a swab sample for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antigen test in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, January 3, 2021. [Hendra Nurdiyansyah/Antara Foto, Reuters]

“I don’t think anybody can get too dogmatic about what is the right approach,” said Peter Collignon, professor of infectious diseases at Australian National University, adding that Indonesia’s strategy could slow the spread of the disease, although it may not affect mortality rates.

“Indonesia doing it different to the U.S. and Europe is of value, because it will tell us (whether) you’ll see a more dramatic effect in Indonesia than Europe or U.S. because of the strategy they’re doing, but I don’t think anybody knows the answer.”

Professor Dale Fisher from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore said he understood the rationale of Indonesia’s approach.

“Younger working adults are generally more active, more social and travel more so this strategy should decrease community transmission faster than vaccinating older individuals,” he said.

“Of course older people are more at risk of severe disease and death so vaccinating those has an alternative rationale. I see merit in both strategies.”

Will it help achieve herd immunity quickly?

By vaccinating more socially mobile and economically active groups first, Indonesian government officials hope the government can quickly reach herd immunity.

An armed police officer stands guard next to a truck containing Sinovac's vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as it arrives at the cold room of Indonesia's local health department in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 4, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. [Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi, Reuters]

Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Indonesia’s health minister, said the country needs to vaccinate 181.5 million people, or roughly 67 per cent of its population, to reach herd immunity, and requires almost 427 million doses of vaccines, assuming a double-dose regimen and a 15 per cent wastage rate.

Some experts are skeptical about reaching herd immunity, as more research needs to be done to ascertain whether or not vaccinated people can transmit the virus.

“There could be the risk of people still capable of spreading the disease to the others,” said Hasbullah Thabrany, chief of the Indonesian Health Economic Association.

Will it help economic recovery?

Economists have argued a successful vaccination programme covering around 100 million people will help jumpstart the economy, as they are more likely to resume economic activity such as spending and production.

Faisal Rachman, an economist with Bank Mandiri, said that the 18-59 age group has consumption needs that are higher than other groups.

“They could jack up the economic recovery faster because household consumption contributes more than 50 per centto Indonesia’s economy,” he said, warning that rising COVID-19 cases in the country could also risk lowering people’s confidence.

The pandemic pushed Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, into its first recession in more than two decades last year, with the government estimating a contraction of as much as 2.2 per cent.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 vaccine Herd immunity COvid-19
Share this story
Previous article
MCA attempts to establish fish factory in Migori County
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Premier League goalkeeper tests positive for COVID-19
Premier League goalkeeper tests positive for COVID-19

LATEST STORIES

Inspired by training with greats, Kimeli looks to join galaxy of stars
Inspired by training with greats, Kimeli looks to join galaxy of stars

CHECKPOINT

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

3 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

9 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

9 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

12 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Maragolis respect the dead but bachelors used to have it rough

Maragolis respect the dead but bachelors used to have it rough

Brian Kisanji 2 hours ago
It could be a hernia, not a fat belly

It could be a hernia, not a fat belly

Nancy Nzalambi 3 hours ago
When a liver problem alters your brain function

When a liver problem alters your brain function

Yvonne Kawira 3 hours ago
Effects of a ‘bloody’ divorce on children

Effects of a ‘bloody’ divorce on children

Rubie Miseda 4 hours ago

More stories

India holds vaccine drills ahead of mass inoculation drive

By AFP
India holds vaccine drills ahead of mass inoculation drive

Different efficacy data for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine 'real and valid'

By Reuters
Different efficacy data for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine 'real and valid'

AstraZeneca COVID vaccine set to become first one approved in India - sources

By Reuters
AstraZeneca COVID vaccine set to become first one approved in India - sources

Bangkok to close schools for two weeks as Covid-19 cases rise

By Reuters
Bangkok to close schools for two weeks as Covid-19 cases rise

India finds six cases of new coronavirus variant in UK arrivals

By Reuters
India finds six cases of new coronavirus variant in UK arrivals

US bolsters support for Taiwan and Tibet, angering China

By Reuters
US bolsters support for Taiwan and Tibet, angering China
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.