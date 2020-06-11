×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

In recorded call, Trump pressures Georgia official to 'find' votes to overturn election

By Reuters | January 4th 2021 at 08:49:54 GMT +0300

US President Donald Trump at an event at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, US, December 24, 2017. [File, Reuters]

US President Donald Trump pressured Georgia's top election official to "find" enough votes to overturn his defeat in the southern state, according to excerpts of a recording of the hour-long call released by the Washington Post on Sunday.

The call on Saturday was the latest move in Trump's two-month effort to claim that his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election was the result of widespread voter fraud, a claim that has been widely rejected by state and federal election officials as well as multiple courts.

Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, came as some of Trump's allies in the US Congress said they plan to object to the formal certification on Wednesday of Biden's victory. The former vice president won by a margin of 306-232 in the state-by-state Electoral College, and by more than 7 million votes overall.

The Washington Post said that during the call Trump alternately flattered, begged and threatened Raffensperger with vague criminal consequences in an attempt to undo his loss.

Read More

Raffensperger and his office's general counsel rejected Trump's assertions throughout, and told the president that he was relying on debunked conspiracy theories spread on social media about what was a fair and accurate election, according to the audio excerpts and the newspaper's account.

"The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry," Trump said, according to one audio excerpt published online by the Post. "And there's nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you've recalculated."

"So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump said in the recording, insisting that there was "no way" he lost the state.

The White House declined to comment. Raffensperger's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Biden's transition office had no immediate comment.

The call came days before US Senator Ted Cruz is set to lead several of Trump's allies in Congress in a long-shot bid to disrupt the formal recognition of Biden's win.

Biden's narrow victory in Georgia was the first by a Democratic presidential candidate in a generation and has raised hopes among Democrats that they could win a pair of US Senate runoffs in the state on Tuesday, giving their party control of Congress.

Even if Trump had won Georgia's 16 Electoral College votes, he would still have lost the White House to Biden, who will be sworn into office on Jan. 20.

Before the Washington Post published its report of the call, Trump said on Twitter on Sunday that he had spoken by phone with Raffensperger about voter fraud in Georgia.

"He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the 'ballots under table' scam, ballot destruction, out of state 'voters', dead voters, and more. He has no clue!" Trump tweeted.

Raffensperger responded on Twitter: "Respectfully, President Trump: What you're saying is not true. The truth will come out."

News of Saturday's call drew immediate criticism from congressional Democrats including Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee.

"Trump's contempt for democracy is laid bare. Once again. On tape," Schiff wrote on Twitter. "Pressuring an election official to 'find' the votes so he can win is potentially criminal, and another flagrant abuse of power by a corrupt man who would be a despot, if we allowed him. We will not."

Related Topics
Donald Trump Brad Raffensperger Joe Biden
Share this story
Previous article
Cyber-attacks surge 159pc as 35 million threats are detected
Next article
How coronavirus exposed schools’ soft underbelly

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why we should keep truth, national values personal
Why we should keep truth, national values personal

LATEST STORIES

The 24-year fight for Sh2b estate
The 24-year fight for Sh2b estate

CHECKPOINT

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

2 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

8 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

9 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

11 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The 24-year fight for Sh2b estate

The 24-year fight for Sh2b estate

Kamau Muthoni 6 minutes ago
Revealed: Kang'ata's candid letter to Uhuru Kenyatta

Revealed: Kang'ata's candid letter to Uhuru Kenyatta

Nzau Musau 21 minutes ago
Why House Crows are a major threat

Why House Crows are a major threat

Caroline Chebet 2 hours ago
The weighty burden on Kenya’s shoulders

The weighty burden on Kenya’s shoulders

Macharia Munene 9 hours ago

More stories

Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

By Reuters
Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

US news star Larry King hospitalized with Covid-19

By AFP
US news star Larry King hospitalized with Covid-19

Trump reflects on chaotic tenure, Biden looks ahead

By Reuters
Trump reflects on chaotic tenure, Biden looks ahead

Subdued Brazil New Year celebrations met with silence in Covid-19 ward

By Reuters
Subdued Brazil New Year celebrations met with silence in Covid-19 ward

Biden offers gloomy outlook of vaccine as virus variant found

By Reuters
Biden offers gloomy outlook of vaccine as virus variant found

Donald Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill

By Reuters
Donald Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.