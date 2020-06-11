×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

By Reuters | January 3rd 2021 at 13:54:07 GMT +0300

 A medical worker receives an injection with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Regional Military Specialty Hospital in San Nicolas de los Garza, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico December 29, 2020. [Daniel Becerril, Reuters]

Mexican authorities said they are studying the case of a 32-year-old female doctor who was hospitalized after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The doctor, whose name has not been released, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital in the northern state of Nuevo Leon after she experienced seizures, difficulty breathing and a skin rash

"The initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis," the Health Ministry said in a statement released on Friday night. Encephalomyelitis is an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

The ministry added that the doctor has a history of allergic reactions and said that there is no evidence from clinical trials that anyone has developed an inflammation of the brain after the vaccine's application.

Read More

Pfizer and BioNTech could not immediately be reached for comment.

More than 126,500 people have died from COVID-19 in Mexico. The country began distributing the first round of COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers on Dec. 24.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 vaccine Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Makueni mentally challenged man kills mother, sister in dawn attack
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

As the night curfew ends today, what next for Kenya?
As the night curfew ends today, what next for Kenya?

LATEST STORIES

Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

CHECKPOINT

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

2 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

8 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

8 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

11 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Teenage girl has exposed the failures of our police service

Teenage girl has exposed the failures of our police service

Clay Muganda 2 hours ago
Story of altar boy who rose to be Cabinet minister in Moi era

Story of altar boy who rose to be Cabinet minister in Moi era

Edwin Nyarangi 2 hours ago
Queen but no castle: Princess who has seen it all

Queen but no castle: Princess who has seen it all

Caroline Nyanga 5 hours ago
Why Muruto camp in Nandi is a training base like no other

Why Muruto camp in Nandi is a training base like no other

Stephen Rutto 5 hours ago

More stories

US news star Larry King hospitalized with Covid-19

By AFP
US news star Larry King hospitalized with Covid-19

Trump reflects on chaotic tenure, Biden looks ahead

By Reuters
Trump reflects on chaotic tenure, Biden looks ahead

Subdued Brazil New Year celebrations met with silence in Covid-19 ward

By Reuters
Subdued Brazil New Year celebrations met with silence in Covid-19 ward

Biden offers gloomy outlook of vaccine as virus variant found

By Reuters
Biden offers gloomy outlook of vaccine as virus variant found

Donald Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill

By Reuters
Donald Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Manafort, associate Roger Stone

By Reuters
Trump pardons former campaign chairman Manafort, associate Roger Stone
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.