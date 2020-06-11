×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

AstraZeneca COVID vaccine set to become first one approved in India - sources

By Reuters | January 2nd 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

 A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of an AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. [Dado Ruvic, Illustration, File Photo]

India’s drug regulator is set to approve on Friday a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
 

The decision would pave the way for the vaccine’s rollout in the world’s second-most populous country which, after the United States, has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world.
 

Britain and Argentina have already authorised the vaccine for urgent public use.
 

India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), whose experts were meeting for the second time this week, could also approve a vaccine locally developed by Bharat Biotech, two of the sources said on condition of anonymity.
 

“Both AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech will get approval today,” said one of the sources. “All preparations are on with today’s date in mind.”
 

Read More

The other sources were less certain about Bharat Biotech’s prospects.
 

“We are hopeful,” another source said about the vaccine developed with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research.
 

A CDSCO representative declined to comment. The group is meeting a day ahead of a nationwide trial run here for vaccine delivery in the country with more than 10 million coronavirus infections.

 

More than 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have already been stockpiled by its local manufacturer, Serum Institute of India (SII), and one of the sources said the shots could start to be transported from cold storage to Indian states as early as Saturday.

SII said in an email it would “wait for the final approval to come” before commenting.

India’s government said on Wednesday that Pfizer Inc had sought more time to present data for emergency authorisation of a vaccine it has developed with Germany’s BioNTech.

 
 
Related Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine Covid-19 in India
Share this story
Previous article
UK house prices rise by most in six years - Nationwide
Next article
African free trade bloc opens for business, but challenges remain

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

US drugmaker Moderna to start testing Covid vaccine on children as young as 12
US drugmaker Moderna to start testing Covid vaccine on children as young as 12

LATEST STORIES

AstraZeneca COVID vaccine set to become first one approved in India - sources
AstraZeneca COVID vaccine set to become first one approved in India - sources

CHECKPOINT

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

10 hours ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

6 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

7 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

9 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Agnes Kagure: Nairobi needs more than hollow theatrics

Agnes Kagure: Nairobi needs more than hollow theatrics

Kelvin Kamau 9 hours ago
Among the Bukusu the dead had to earn and not demand respect

Among the Bukusu the dead had to earn and not demand respect

Nathan Ochunge 12 hours ago
Hope for a better school year after months of pain, anxiety

Hope for a better school year after months of pain, anxiety

Augustine Oduor 1 day ago
The big faces to watch in 2021

The big faces to watch in 2021

Roselyne Obala and Kamau Muthoni 1 day ago

More stories

Bangkok to close schools for two weeks as Covid-19 cases rise

By Reuters
Bangkok to close schools for two weeks as Covid-19 cases rise

India finds six cases of new coronavirus variant in UK arrivals

By Reuters
India finds six cases of new coronavirus variant in UK arrivals

US bolsters support for Taiwan and Tibet, angering China

By Reuters
US bolsters support for Taiwan and Tibet, angering China

China jails citizen-journalist for four years over Wuhan virus reporting

By Reuters
China jails citizen-journalist for four years over Wuhan virus reporting

Chinese youth bags UN's prestigious award for promoting water quality

By Xinhua [Sponsored Content]
Chinese youth bags UN's prestigious award for promoting water quality

China, AU break ground on landmark project to advance Africa's public health

By Xinhua [Sponsored Content]
China, AU break ground on landmark project to advance Africa's public health
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.