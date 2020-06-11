×
German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky

By Reuters | January 1st 2021 at 15:01:00 GMT +0300

A flightradar24.com handout photo received on December 27, 2020 shows the flight track for a D-ENIG plane that traced a syringe on the maps in Germany to celebrate the arrival of a Covid-19 vaccine. The flight between Friedrichshafen and Ulm took place on December 23, 2020. [Flightradar24.com/Via Reuters]

German pilot Samy Kramer has traced a giant syringe in the sky, flying 200 kilometres to remind people about the start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Europe.

The 20-year-old pilot mapped out the route he would need to take on a GPS device before taking to the skies near Lake Constance in southern Germany. The syringe-shaped route showed up on internet site flightradar24.

"There are still relatively many people opposing the vaccination and my action may be a reminder for them to think about the topic, to get things moving", Kramer told Reuters TV, adding that his flight should not be understood as a direct call to be inoculated.

"Perhaps it was also a bit of a sign of joy because the aviation industry has been hit pretty hard by the pandemic", Kramer said.

Read More

Germany officially kicked off its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on December 27.

The federal government said it was planning to distribute more than 1.3 million vaccine doses to local health authorities by the end of 2020 and about 700,000 per week from January.

