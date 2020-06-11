×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Britain reports record daily number of new coronavirus cases, topping 40,000

By Reuters | December 29th 2020 at 08:44:06 GMT +0300

Britain reported 41,385 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, a daily record, as a rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus increases infection rates and the holiday weekend impacted the reporting of some new cases.

There were 357 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, the government’s coronavirus statistics portal said.

“This very high level of infection is of growing concern at a time when our hospitals are at their most vulnerable,” said Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director at Public Health England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his scientific advisers have said a variant of the coronavirus, which could be up to 70 per cent more transmissible, was spreading rapidly in Britain, although it is not thought to be more deadly or to cause more serious illness.

That prompted tight social mixing restrictions measures for London and southeast England, while plans to ease curbs over Christmas across the nation were dramatically scaled back or scrapped altogether.

Read More

Johnson last week said the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus meant there would be difficult times ahead, and ministers have said it may be necessary to do more.

The rise in positive cases was also partially driven by Northern Ireland reporting 1,634 new cases, having not reported any cases on Sunday or Friday due to the Christmas holiday period.

It was unclear whether a rise of cases in England by nearly 11,000 was partially a result of fluctuations in testing figures over the holiday weekend, as data on numbers of people being tested has not been published since Wednesday.

Britain has increased testing capacity substantially since the first wave of Covid-19 in the spring, from around 100,000 daily tests at the end of May to 500,000 tests on December 23, the last date data on the number of tests conducted were published.

Related Topics
Covid-19 cases Britain Testing capacity Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Share this story
Previous article
India finds six cases of new coronavirus variant in UK arrivals
Next article
Gulf Bank to pay Sh2m for discrimination

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

In world first, UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
In world first, UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

LATEST STORIES

Uganda to export 90,000 tonnes of sugar to Kenya
Uganda to export 90,000 tonnes of sugar to Kenya

CHECKPOINT

The meaning of Boxing Day

2 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

3 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

6 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

8 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Issuance of Huduma Namba cards is illegal

Issuance of Huduma Namba cards is illegal

Mustafa Mahmoud 9 hours ago
Why Chess is thriving in Kenya despite Covid-19 pandemic

Why Chess is thriving in Kenya despite Covid-19 pandemic

Washington Onyango 10 hours ago
How Raila rattled the year 2020

How Raila rattled the year 2020

Steve Mkawale and Moses Nyamori 10 hours ago
Chilling murders and unresolved crimes that shocked the nation

Chilling murders and unresolved crimes that shocked the nation

Standard Team 10 hours ago

More stories

Coronavirus outbreak at UK's biggest Covid-19 lab which processes 70,000 tests a day

By Reuters
Coronavirus outbreak at UK's biggest Covid-19 lab which processes 70,000 tests a day

'Sick man of Europe': UK cut off over fears about new COVID strain

By Reuters
'Sick man of Europe': UK cut off over fears about new COVID strain

Analysis: After the cheers come jeers for Germany's Merkel over COVID-19

By Reuters
Analysis: After the cheers come jeers for Germany's Merkel over COVID-19

Retirement home fire kills 11 in Russia

By Reuters
Retirement home fire kills 11 in Russia

Four lions at Spanish zoo test positive for Covid-19

By Reuters
Four lions at Spanish zoo test positive for Covid-19

'On a knife edge': Britain and EU in last-ditch trade talks

By Reuters
'On a knife edge': Britain and EU in last-ditch trade talks
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.