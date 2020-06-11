×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

India finds six cases of new coronavirus variant in UK arrivals

By Reuters | December 29th 2020 at 08:18:53 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks leave upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK over fears of a new variant of the coronavirus disease, in Mumbai, India, December 22, 2020. [Reuters]

India has found six people who returned from Britain in recent weeks infected with a more infectious strain of the coronavirus that has prompted a wave of panic and border closures around the world. 

All six patients have been kept in isolation, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that their fellow travellers were being tracked down. 

“Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine,” the ministry said.

India has suspended all flights from Britain until the end of the month but about 33,000 passengers had flown in from late November before the ban came into place, the ministry said.

Read More

Of those arrivals, 114 people were found positive for the coronavirus and their samples were being checked for the new variant, which has been detected across parts of Europe and Asia, the ministry said.

India on Tuesday reported 16,432 new cases of the virus, taking its total up to 10.22 million confirmed infections and 148,153 deaths.

The country has the second-highest caseload in the world, behind only the United States. Health authorities expect to start a vaccination drive for some 300 million people early next month.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
New strain of virus Covid-19 UK India
Share this story
Previous article
Bill seeks to regulate hawking in city streets
Next article
Britain reports record daily number of new coronavirus cases, topping 40,000

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases
Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases

LATEST STORIES

Uganda to export 90,000 tonnes of sugar to Kenya
Uganda to export 90,000 tonnes of sugar to Kenya

CHECKPOINT

The meaning of Boxing Day

2 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

3 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

6 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

8 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Issuance of Huduma Namba cards is illegal

Issuance of Huduma Namba cards is illegal

Mustafa Mahmoud 9 hours ago
Why Chess is thriving in Kenya despite Covid-19 pandemic

Why Chess is thriving in Kenya despite Covid-19 pandemic

Washington Onyango 10 hours ago
How Raila rattled the year 2020

How Raila rattled the year 2020

Steve Mkawale and Moses Nyamori 10 hours ago
Chilling murders and unresolved crimes that shocked the nation

Chilling murders and unresolved crimes that shocked the nation

Standard Team 10 hours ago

More stories

US bolsters support for Taiwan and Tibet, angering China

By Reuters
US bolsters support for Taiwan and Tibet, angering China

China jails citizen-journalist for four years over Wuhan virus reporting

By Reuters
China jails citizen-journalist for four years over Wuhan virus reporting

Chinese youth bags UN's prestigious award for promoting water quality

By Xinhua [Sponsored Content]
Chinese youth bags UN's prestigious award for promoting water quality

China, AU break ground on landmark project to advance Africa's public health

By Xinhua [Sponsored Content]
China, AU break ground on landmark project to advance Africa's public health

Myanmar settles on Indian submarine

By Agency
Myanmar settles on Indian submarine

India-US partnership needed to solve big problems, says State Department

By Agencies
India-US partnership needed to solve big problems, says State Department
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.