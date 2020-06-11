×
Boat capsizes on Uganda's Lake Albert, killing 26

By AFP | December 26th 2020 at 10:59:35 GMT +0300

Poor safety and changing weather have led to a series of accidents on Lake Albert over years.

At least 26 people died when their boat sank on Lake Albert, which marks the border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ugandan officials have said.

The boat was carrying passengers between two Ugandan locations in the lake’s north-east on Wednesday when it “hit a strong wind” and went under water, local official Ashraf Oromo said on Friday.

“The boat had over 50 people onboard – 26 bodies have been recovered, 21 people were rescued,” Oromo said.

“A search is ongoing and no more survivors are expected.”

A regional police marine officer, Samuel Onyango, confirmed the accident.

“Because of failure to adhere to safety measures and fast-changing weather patterns, Lake Albert has many accidents,” he said.

Eighteen people drowned when two boats capsized in separate incidents in north-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in June.

Related Topics
Lake Albert Uganda Boat Accident
