×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ethiopia says national election to be held in June

By Reuters | December 25th 2020 at 21:42:58 GMT +0300

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia will hold a parliamentary election on June 5, the electoral board said on Friday, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seeks to quell political and ethnic violence in several regions.

Abiy’s Prosperity Party, a pan-Ethiopian movement he founded a year ago, faces challenges from increasingly strident ethnically-based parties seeking more power for their regions.

Africa’s second-most populous nation has a federal system with 10 regional governments, many of which have boundary disputes with neighbouring areas or face low-level unrest.

In the northern Tigray region, thousands of people are believed to have died and 950,000 have fled their homes since fighting between regional and federal forces erupted on Nov. 4. Tigray held its own elections in September in defiance of the federal government, which declared the polls illegal.

The National Electoral Board said next year’s calendar for polls did not include an election in Tigray. It said the date for a Tigray vote would be set once an interim government, which was established during the conflict, opened election offices.

Read More

The national vote was postponed from August this year due to the coronavirus crisis. The head of the winning party becomes prime minister.

For nearly three decades until Abiy’s appointment, Ethiopia was ruled by a coalition of four ethnically-based movements dominated by the party from Tigray. That administration ruled in an increasingly autocratic fashion until Abiy took power in 2018 following years of bloody anti-government street protests.

The initial months after Abiy’s appointment saw a rush of political and economic reforms, including the release of tens of thousands of political prisoners.

‘RESTORING PEACE’

Abiy merged three of the main regional parties last year to form the Prosperity Party. The fourth, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), refused to join.

Voter registration for the June vote would take place from March 1 to 30, the electoral board said.

Abiy’s peace deal with Eritrea, which won independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after years of conflict, helped earn him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019. But his moves to loosen the Ethiopian government’s iron grip was followed by outbreaks of violence as regional politicians and groups jostled for resources and power.

Abiy ordered troops to the western Benishangul-Gumuz region, which borders Sudan, on Thursday after attackers torched homes and killed more than 200 people in a village.

The prime minister is also grappling with a long-running insurgency in Ethiopia’s most populous region Oromiya.

The opposition Oromo Liberation Front, deemed a terrorist movement until Abiy lifted a ban on the group, had said on Dec. 12 that the government wanted to hold elections to divert attention from Ethiopia’s security problems.

“We recommend that repairing the fractured administrative regions and restoring peace and security must be undertaken before the election takes place,” it had said.

Many Oromo politicians are in jail, such as Jawar Mohammed, a prominent media mogul and member of the Oromo Federalist Congress party.

He and other party leaders were charged in September with terrorism offences after the killing of popular Oromo musician Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, whose death sparked protests that killed at least 178 people in Oromiya and the capital Addis Ababa.

Related Topics
Ethiopia Election
Share this story
Previous article
Russia's Shirokov sentenced to community service after assault on referee
Next article
Disciplinary Commission announces verdict! Juve keeper Buffon learns his fate after using blasphemous word

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Israel to hold snap election, with Netanyahu facing new challenges
Israel to hold snap election, with Netanyahu facing new challenges

LATEST STORIES

Disciplinary Commission announces verdict! Juve keeper Buffon learns his fate after using blasphemous word
Disciplinary Commission announces verdict! Juve keeper Buffon learns his fate after using blasphemous word

CHECKPOINT

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

2 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

4 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

9 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

15 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Oyugi the all powerful Moi era civil servant who transformed Rongo

Oyugi the all powerful Moi era civil servant who transformed Rongo

Anne Atieno 13 hours ago
The silver lining during pandemic

The silver lining during pandemic

Standard Team 22 hours ago
Covid-19, cash crunch change the way we celebrate Christmas

Covid-19, cash crunch change the way we celebrate Christmas

Standard Team 22 hours ago
VIDEO: Woman narrates why she chose to become a prostitute

VIDEO: Woman narrates why she chose to become a prostitute

Jael Musumba 1 day ago

More stories

Zimbabwean woman makes trendy bags from recycled materials

By Xinhua: Sponsored Content
Zimbabwean woman makes trendy bags from recycled materials

Ethiopian troops kill armed men accused of deadly village attack - Fana TV

By Reuters
Ethiopian troops kill armed men accused of deadly village attack - Fana TV

Human rights lawyer detained ahead of vote

By Reuters
Human rights lawyer detained ahead of vote

Family stranded in South Africa as travel ban over mutant virus strain kicks in

By Reuters
Family stranded in South Africa as travel ban over mutant virus strain kicks in

U.S. reinstates Sudan's sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt

By Reuters
U.S. reinstates Sudan's sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt

'You will die in the forest' - Nigerian schoolboys describe kidnap ordeal

By Reuters
'You will die in the forest' - Nigerian schoolboys describe kidnap ordeal
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.