×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Trump's COVID bill delay leaves millions of desperate Americans in limbo

By Reuters | December 24th 2020 at 08:44:16 GMT +0300

Workers shovel snow from the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. [Reuters]

President Donald Trump’s threat late Tuesday to veto the $892 billion coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress this week may delay aid for millions of families on the cusp of eviction and about to lose unemployment benefits.

Trump’s apparent refusal to immediately sign the bill “has injected uncertainty or worse into the effort to protect millions of Americans from falling over a financial cliff,” said Mark Hamrick of Bankrate Wednesday.

Trump said the bill, which passed Congress Monday night, did not provide enough support for small businesses, and he asked Congress to increase stimulus checks to individuals to $2,000, instead of the “ridiculously low” $600 in the bill.

Many economists agree the bill’s aid is too low, but say the immediate support to the economy is still welcome and necessary.

These households are in limbo:

Read More

14 MILLION COULD LOSE INCOME THE DAY AFTER CHRISTMAS- About 14.1 million people are receiving unemployment benefits through pandemic programs that are set to expire on Dec. 26, according to Labor Department data.

The bill extends two programs which support self-employed workers and the long-term unemployed until mid-March. It also adds an extra $300 per week in aid to the 20.3 million people receiving unemployment benefits.

Letting the bill lapse would amount to a sudden cutoff in income for households that already saw unemployment benefits shrink drastically over the summer, when a $600 weekly supplement expired.

CASH DWINDLES FOR HOUSEHOLDS

Democrats embraced Trump’s $2,000 check proposal Monday, but Republicans are unlikely to join them. In the meantime, the $600 checks that were supposed to be mailed by Treasury next week are on hold.

Households used the $1,200 direct cash payments from the Cares Act in the spring to boost spending, pay down debt and pad savings.

Now lower-income U.S. households, earning between $12,000 and $30,267, are quickly depleting savings, JPMorgan Chase Institute found in a report released earlier this month.

The cash cushion is nearly gone for these households, increasing the risk they could fall further behind on housing payments and other bills, the research showed.

EVICTION THREAT LOOMING

The bill extends a moratorium on evictions that expires Dec. 31 through the end of January, and provides $25 billion in emergency rental assistance.

About 40 million people could face eviction over the next several months, according to research from the Aspen Institute. They owe about $70 billion in unpaid back rent and utilities, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi estimates.

Related Topics
President Donald Trump US Coronavirus Relief Bill
Share this story
Previous article
Millions of US vaccine doses sit on ice, putting 2020 goal in doubt
Next article
Man, 30, arrested on suspicion of sodomising three minors

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

LATEST STORIES

Man, 30, arrested on suspicion of sodomising three minors
Man, 30, arrested on suspicion of sodomising three minors

CHECKPOINT

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

1 day ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

3 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

8 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

13 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why by-election for city governor is a do-or-die for Uhuru

Why by-election for city governor is a do-or-die for Uhuru

Jacob Ngetich and Moses Nyamori 9 hours ago
Radio journalist in search of justice after police assault

Radio journalist in search of justice after police assault

Kamore Maina 9 hours ago
Video: Coronavirus pandemic cuts livelihoods of Maasai women artists

Video: Coronavirus pandemic cuts livelihoods of Maasai women artists

Saul Owiti 15 hours ago
Building my dream, one stone at a time

Building my dream, one stone at a time

Peter Muiruri 21 hours ago

More stories

Millions of US vaccine doses sit on ice, putting 2020 goal in doubt

By Reuters
Millions of US vaccine doses sit on ice, putting 2020 goal in doubt

The 15 people pardoned by Trump

By Reuters
The 15 people pardoned by Trump

Trump downplays impact of massive hacking, questions Russia involvement

By Reuters
Trump downplays impact of massive hacking, questions Russia involvement

U.S. President-elect Biden, Mexico's president vow to cooperate on immigration

By Reuters
U.S. President-elect Biden, Mexico's president vow to cooperate on immigration

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard indicted in US on sex trafficking charges

By Reuters
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard indicted in US on sex trafficking charges

Trump faces uncertain future and legal threats

By Reuters
Trump faces uncertain future and legal threats
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.