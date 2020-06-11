×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Police detain Ugandan human rights lawyer ahead of vote

By Reuters | December 23rd 2020 at 13:45:00 GMT +0300

Lawyer Nicholas Opiyo. [Courtesy]

Police said they had detained a prominent Ugandan human rights lawyer and government critic over money laundering allegations, in what his organisation said was part of a crackdown on dissent ahead of elections next month.

Nicholas Opiyo heads Chapter Four Uganda, a civil liberties watchdog that has often helped defend leaders and supporters of opposition parties detained on politically related charges.

"We would like to confirm the arrest of Lawyer Nicholas Opiyo ... on allegations of money laundering and related malicious acts," the police force said on its Facebook page late on Tuesday.

Chapter Four Uganda condemned what it called the "abduction and incommunicado detention" of its leader and said it was concerned about his safety and well-being.

It was not immediately possible to contact Opiyo or any lawyer representing him.

Opiyo's arrest on Tuesday by security officials "sends a chilling message about their disregard for basic rights," Otsieno Namwaya, the senior researcher for Africa at New York-based Human Rights Watch, said.

Voters are due to head to the polls on Jan. 14 to elect a new president and lawmakers.

Yoweri Museveni, 76, who has ruled the east African country since 1986, is facing off against Robert Kyagulanyi, a pop star turned lawmaker known as Bobi Wine.

Last month, at least 54 people were killed as military and police personnel battled to suppress a large demonstration to demand the release of Kyagulanyi after he was briefly detained over alleged violations of anti-coronavirus measures.

Related Topics
Nicholas Opiyo Uganda 2021 Elections Chapter Four Uganda
Share this story
Previous article
Car plunges into the Indian Ocean in Mombasa
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Human rights lawyer detained ahead of vote
Human rights lawyer detained ahead of vote

CHECKPOINT

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

4 hours ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

2 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

7 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

12 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Building my dream, one stone at a time

Building my dream, one stone at a time
Peter Muiruri 1 hour ago
Did you know Google was originally called BackRub?

Did you know Google was originally called BackRub?
Pauline Muindi 3 hours ago
The man who zoomed into corona billions

The man who zoomed into corona billions
Wainaina Wambu 4 hours ago
What's better, a good attitude or a terrific CV?

What's better, a good attitude or a terrific CV?
Jacqueline Mahugu 5 hours ago

More stories

Family stranded in South Africa as travel ban over mutant virus strain kicks in

By Reuters
Family stranded in South Africa as travel ban over mutant virus strain kicks in

U.S. reinstates Sudan's sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt

By Reuters
U.S. reinstates Sudan's sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt

'You will die in the forest' - Nigerian schoolboys describe kidnap ordeal

By Reuters
'You will die in the forest' - Nigerian schoolboys describe kidnap ordeal

Mali lost in transition as army expands its role after coup

By Reuters
Mali lost in transition as army expands its role after coup

Africa crosses 2.5 million COVID-19 cases

By Reuters
Africa crosses 2.5 million COVID-19 cases

Algerians impatient for change with president still out sick

By Reuters
Algerians impatient for change with president still out sick
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.