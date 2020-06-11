×
My grocery bill went up — Obama speaks on hosting Malia’s boyfriend

By Vincent Kejitan | December 22nd 2020 at 14:12:19 GMT +0300

 

Malia Obama and her boyfriend Rory Farquharson at New York City in 2018.[GC Images]

Former US President Barack Obama recently revealed that daughter Malia’s boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, quarantined with the family during the early days of the pandemic.

Speaking during The Bill Simmons Podcast last week, Obama described Rory as a ‘good kid’, although he joked that he eats a lot.

“There was this whole visa thing, he had a job set up, and so we took him in…And I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid,” he was quoted by New York Post.

Barrack Obama and his family [Courtesy]

Adding: “The only thing you discover… [is] young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. And my grocery bill went up about 30 percent.”

Read More

According to the New York Post, the 44th POTUS said teaching his daughters and Rory spades was the highlight of the stay.

“Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia’s boyfriend who was with us for a while, spades and then having some spades games.

“And teaching them how to properly trash talk and slam the cards down,” he remarked.

Obama noted that the quarantine period offered a good opportunity to spend time with his daughters although with time it got a bit monotonous.

“I think a lot of families we went through that first month where we were playing games every night, doing arts and crafts projects and then, slowly, they started to get a little bored with us,” he said.

According to the New York Post, Malia Obama and Farquharson met while attending Harvard back in 2017, when Malia was a freshman at the school. 

Barack Obama Malia Sasha Rory Farquharson
